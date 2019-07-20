Can anyone catch Shane Lowry Sunday at the British Open? Well ...

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Shane Lowry nearly blew the proverbial roof off Royal Portrush Saturday afternoon, cruising around with an 8-under 63 in his native land to build a four-shot lead entering the final round of the British Open.

Lowry birdied three of his final four holes and left the fans in a frenzy, moving to 16 under for the week. The singing and chanting that continued after his round could be heard from a media tent well beyond the 18th green.

This was a scene.

“We might never have a day like this on the golf course again, so let’s enjoy this next half hour,” Lowry told caddie Brian ‘Bo’ Martin walking off the 17th tee. “You know what I mean? And that’s what I did. The crowd was incredible. I just can’t believe what it was like.”

The 32-year-old six-time European Tour winner has been here once before, in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he entered the final round with a four-shot lead and succumbed to the moment with a Sunday 76 to finish T-2 behind Dustin Johnson.

The goal is the same but the weight not as heavy, Lowry says. Perspective and circumstance can change over the course of three years.

“Look, if I’m sitting here this time tomorrow evening it will be one of the biggest things that’s ever happened to me. There’s no denying that,” Lowry said. “But I just felt at the time in Oakmont, my golf just meant a lot more to me back then than it does now. … I’ve got certain things in my life that make it different. I’ve got a family now. No matter what I shoot tomorrow, my family will be waiting for me.”

Lowry will get going earlier than expected Sunday as the R&A moved tee times up to avoid the worst of seriously nasty wind expected to hit Portrush in the late afternoon. He’s set to tee off with Tommy Fleetwood at 8:47 a.m. ET Sunday and knows the task ahead of him. Not just due to the gravity of the situation, but the caliber of players behind him.

However far back they may be.

“Tommy Fleetwood grew up in Southport, he’s played in bad weather and bad conditions before,” Lowry said. “J.B. Holmes flights the ball lovely, he’s pretty good. Brooks (Koepka) is there. There’s a good leaderboard behind me. We’ll see what happens.”

J.B. Holmes is six shots back after a 2-under 69 and an example of a player who, like Lowry, is a surprise contender having missed five of his last six PGA Tour cuts.

Lowry has missed the cut in each of his last four British Open appearances before shooting three consecutive sub-70 rounds at Royal Portrush, matching his career total in this tournament.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are seven shots back at T-4, while Rickie Fowler and Lee Westwood begin the day eight behind.

Do any of them have a chance?

Perhaps not a great one in ideal conditions, but things look like they’re going to get wacky with gusts projected as high as 40 mph Sunday afternoon. It’s serious enough to provide even Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth a glimmer of hope at 7 under.

“I need it,” Koepka said of conditions that could give him an outside chance at erasing the seven-shot deficit. “Here you need some wind, you need some rain. You need anything that can kind of go your way. … I’ve struck it so good. If it’s going to be windy, you need to be able to strike it good, control your flight and figure out where you want the ball to end up. If it’s going to blow 30 (mph), it can get out of control very quickly.”

While Koepka gained plenty of experience in these conditions playing on the European Challenge Tour, Lowry was born here. And Rose doesn’t expect him to give too many shots back to the field.

“I’m just projecting Shane is going to have a decent finish here,” Rose said. “He’s got a great short game that will stand him in good stead on a tough weather day. He’s Irish. If there is a tough-weather-day player, it probably is him. (But) it doesn’t make it easy trying to win a major in conditions like that.”

Lowry’s most recent victory came at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, where he got himself in the right frame of mind entering the final round. Sunday will bring a greater mental challenge on the course, especially considering the conditions and star-studded board. But he’s taking the same approach and hoping it will be enough to put him over the top for what would be a storybook victory.

“Going into the final round, I said to my wife, just have her there waiting for me when I finish, because no matter what happens I’m going to be either standing there with the trophy or it’s going to be a disappointing day. And it’s going to be the same thing tomorrow.”