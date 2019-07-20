British Open Final Round Live Blog: Shane Lowry leads at Royal Portrush

The British Open continues Sunday with the final round at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry holds a four-stroke head at 16 under headed into the final round after carding a third-round 63 on Saturday. Tommy Fleetwood sits in solo second at 12 under and J.B. Holmes is in solo third at 10 under.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are tied for fourth at 9 under, one stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler and Lee Westwood in sixth.

Tee times for the final round were pushed up to begin at 7:32 a.m. local time (2:32 a.m. ET) due to strong wind and heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday at Royal Portrush. The R&A announced tee times were moving up in hopes of getting players off the course before the weather deteriorates.

Here is our live blog for the final round of the Open Championship.

British Open Final Round Twitter Stream

Open Championship Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players 2:32 a.m. Ashton Turner 2:42 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2:52 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Nino Bertasio 3:02 a.m. Paul Waring, Thorbjorn Olesen 3:12 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Branden Grace 3:22 a.m. Jim Furyk, Callum Shinkwin 3:32 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson 3:42 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley 3:57 a.m. Paul Casey, Benjamin Hebert 4:07 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace 4:17 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters 4:27 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Andrew Wilson 4:37 a.m. Yosuke Asaji, Stewart Cink 4:47 a.m. Joost Luiten, Doc Redman 4:57 a.m. Innchoon Hwang, Ryan Fox 5:07 a.m. Yuki Inamori, Charley Hoffman 5:17 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Ernie Els 5:32 a.m. Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover 5:42 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia 5:52 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Dustin Johnson 6:02 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Robert MacIntyre 6:12 a.m. Romain Langasque, Kevin Kisner 6:22 a.m. Tom Lewis, Graeme McDowell 6:32 a.m. Justin Harding, Erik Van Rooyen 6:42 a.m. Tyrell Hatton, Webb Simpson 6:52 a.m. Syeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:07 a.m. Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas 7:17 a.m. Sang Hyun Park, Russell Knox 7:27 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith 7:37 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelli 7:47 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren 7:57 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth 8:07 a.m. Tony Finau, Jon Rahm 8:17 a.m. Danny Willett, Lee Westwood 8:27 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose 8:37 a.m. Brooks Koepka, J.B. Holmes 8:37 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

Open Championship Final Round TV/Streaming Info

Sunday, July 21

NBC Sports Network

1-1:30 a.m.: The Men in Blazers

Golf Channel

2:30-6 a.m.: The Open– Final Round

6-9 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC

6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET: The Open – Final Round

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC Sports Network

10-10:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

GolfChannel.Com

4:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

5 a.m. – Noon: Three-Hole Channel