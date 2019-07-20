Clanton, Suwannapura experience life-changing victory at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Cydney Clanton’s career took a sharp turn toward the heavens at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. This a player who went back to Q Series last fall to try and improve her status and wound up finishing 101st on the LPGA money list, $8 away from a full card.
That meant Clanton spent more time on the Symetra Tour this year than the LPGA, where she won her second title in April. It also meant, at No. 179 on the Priority List, that she needed someone to invite to play in the inaugural team event.
A caddie brought Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura together. But Clanton saw divine action at work in what amounts to a life-changing victory in Midland, Mich.
“God is good,” said a calm Clanton. “This is 100 percent a God plan.”
Clanton and Suwannapura closed with a 59 in Saturday’s fourball format, posting a 27-under 253 total. They finished six shots ahead of two of the top-ranked players in the world, Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee, who closed with a tournament-low 58.
The winning team at the Dow receives a two-year exemption on the LPGA Priority List as well as a spot in the 2019 Evian, 2019 AIG Women’s British Open, 2020 ANA Inspiration and 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as well as the 2020 and 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The winner’s check goes toward the official money list and CME points will be allocated.
Clanton, who turned 30 two days ago, wasn’t in the field at Evian and didn’t have a plane ticket when the last putt dropped.
In Clanton’s eight seasons on the LPGA, her best finish was a tie for seventh at the 2014 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic. She’d only played in three LPGA events this season prior to Dow. She’s the first Auburn grad to win on the LPGA.
Thailand’s Suwannapura won the 2018 Marathon Classic, overcoming her own major hurdles. Three years ago, the LPGA veteran broke her back while swinging a club during a practice round at the Kingsmill Championship. She was sidelined for six months after undergoing surgery.
Clanton wasn’t the only player who got a significant boost from team play.
“So just generally for us, kind of saving our year,” said Kim Kaufman, who partnered with Kris Tamulis to finished tied for sixth. “It will be a huge bump.”
Kaufman ranked 122nd on the money list coming into the event and Tamulis was 135th.
Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel also finished in a share of sixth, drumming up Solheim Cup chatter with their strong start.
And after six missed cuts in a row, Stephanie Meadow tied for 11th at the Marathon Classic and then took solo 11th at the Dow alongside Giulia Molinaro. Meadow is a member of Royal Portrush and was grateful for the Saturday finish on the LPGA to be able to watch the British Open finale.
“It looks great on TV,” said Meadow. “I think the reception has been great so far. I’m very, very proud.”
