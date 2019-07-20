Preston Summerhays wins 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur

Preston Summerhays defeated Bo Jin 2&1 to win the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday.

Summerhays, 16, took an early 1 up lead with a birdie on the first hole, but lost it to a Jin par on No. 3. Jin then held the lead from the fourth hole of the 36-hole playoff all the way till hole No. 21. During the opening 18 holes, Jin held a 3 up lead on three different occasions.

The majority of the second 18 holes were all Summerhays, who fought hard to maintain a lead despite Jin’s best efforts. Two clutch putts outside of 10 feet – one for par and one for bogey – on holes 33 and 34 preserved a 1 up lead before the match ended with a birdie on the 35th hole.

U.S. Junior Amateur: Match scores

Preston Summerhays is not human. But by rule he is the 2019 #USJuniorAm champion. Here's how he did it. It was ridiculous. 😲 pic.twitter.com/Dwrgtl8hDn — USGA (@USGA) July 20, 2019

The last five U.S. Junior Amateur champions have been tied or losing after the first 18 holes, and Summerhays’ win continues the streak to six. After 18 holes, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native was 1 down.

The win earns Summerhays a spot in next month’s U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot and the 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.