While he relates to Rory's hurt, Graeme McDowell feeds off Portrush crowd

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — There was always going to be at least one McDowell working the weekend at Royal Portrush. The only question was if Graeme would be too.

The 2010 U.S. Open champion grew up a short distance from this rumpled old links, and boasts a deeper relationship to the course and town than fellow Northern Irish major winners, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy. They both missed the cut, but McDowell’s gritty second-round 70 made it on the number and gave him a job Saturday morning, though not one that starts as early as the other McDowell’s.

That would be Gary, Graeme’s younger brother, who has worked on the grounds crew at Royal Portrush since leaving school. Gary arrived for work long before the crowds, the crowds arrived long before Graeme. A partisan gallery shadowed the hometown hero today. “They were ten deep down the first and second fairways. It was incredible,” he said. “Obviously without Rory and Darren here people really focused on me.”

Even McDowell’s stride has a Northern Irish quality: a jaunty bounce with a slight rolling of the shoulders that suggests a man not looking for a scuffle but always alert to the possibility. As the third round got underway, he was up for the fight as the designated survivor among the local stars. That seemed fitting since it was his unlikely win at Pebble Beach nine summers ago that kickstarted the effort to bring the game’s oldest major back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

Starting nine strokes back of the leaders also allowed McDowell to play with a freedom that would have been a luxury before the halfway cut. “It was fun to have that Saturday looseness and kind of aggressiveness going on, but to be able to feed off this amazing crowd and to be able to enjoy it, frankly,” he admitted. “It didn’t have that Thursday, Friday tightness to it, that three shots off the lead tightness. It was relaxed and enjoying it and really taking it all in. It was a lot of fun. Massive crowds and great support.”

The crowd fed him well: five birdies on his way to a solid 68 that left him 2-under-par for the tournament. At the time he finished, he was six shots behind the leaders, a gap that widened as the day wore on. And even with a brutal weather forecast for Sunday’s final round, McDowell was sure he’d left himself too far off the pace for a dream outcome.

“Potentially too much back, unfortunately, but we’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see.”

It’s unlikely we’ll see his name etched on the Claret Jug Sunday night, but this 148th Open has been a series of smaller victories for McDowell, who turns 40 on July 30. For much of the year he wasn’t even qualified for the first major on his home turn in 68 years, and questions on the topic followed him like a determined stalker. In a conversation earlier this summer, he confided that he was weary of the inquiries.

He knew failure to qualify would still have meant lucrative corporate opportunities and perhaps TV work, but McDowell was adamant he wasn’t coming home unless he was lacing up his spikes to compete. It would, he said, have been too painful. He settled it in a typically nails fashion, draining a 30-footer for par on the final hole of the RBC Canadian Open last month to earn an exemption to Royal Portrush. His form since then hadn’t offered much hope for a solid result — missed cuts in both the Irish and Scottish Opens in the two weeks leading to Portrush — but home is like an elixir to the man who often gets ribbed over his mid-Atlantic accent. (He claims his brother’s local brogue is borderline indecipherable).

Even as he reveled in the atmosphere Saturday, McDowell couldn’t help but spare a thought for his pal McIlroy, whose spirited charge to make the cut on Friday night galvanized the crowd. “I think Rory probably won himself a lot of fans last night. To show that raw emotion, to see how much it means to him, to see how much it means to all of us being out here and to bring this great tournament to Portrush, and for him obviously to not play the way he wants to play, the way he battled coming down the stretch says a lot about him as a person,” he said. “Sometimes these guys look like robots out here. We’re not robots; we hurt, and we hurt a lot sometimes. It’s a tough sport.

“He was coming in with the pressure of a nation on his shoulders and he was always going to feel a lot more than we did. So it obviously meant a huge amount to him.”

It means no less to McDowell, even if the scrutiny was considerably less than McIlroy endured. Which is perhaps why he seems to be having more fun than most guys in the field. After signing some autographs — one waiting kid loudly pleaded for McDowell to finish his media obligations and sign because his parents were looking for him — he went home to watch on TV, as much a fan as a proud participant.

“All I could do is play the course that was in front of me this morning, and I felt like I handled it reasonably well. We’ll see what happens. I’ll do my best tomorrow and see where it leaves us,” he said. It was a good day’s work. Not as good as his brother’s, but good enough.