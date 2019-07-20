Meadow Club superintendent Sean Tully is one of Portrush's expert bunker rakers

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — As superintendent at Marin’s Meadow Club, Sean Tully rarely has a rake in his hand. This week at the British Open, after volunteering at the British golf course superintendents’ website in large part to study one of the world’s great courses, “Tully” was one of 52 superintendents or assistants selected to follow groups as the dedicated bunker rakers.

The Open annually reminds of one of their great traditions, the high-profile role of volunteers to handle the delicate task of raking the pot bunkers so caddies can focus on their players. Only one European Tour stop uses a similar system.

The obvious benefit most years comes down to the obvious: speed of play, delicacy of the rake job. In a world where caddies often feel easily threatened, they welcome the rakers annually, but especially in Portrush’s beach sand hazards.

For Tully, it’s the chance of a lifetime to be inside the ropes, see the British Open’s historic return to Northern Ireland and learn a thing or two he can take home.

“They’re pretty hard to rake because they are beach sand and they get sticky when they get wet,” Tully said.

Calling the experience “awesome,” Tully took various jokes well about having to do morning warm-ups in the sand and arm stretches to carry the plastic-tined rake for 18 holes. He noted that the group of mostly UK superintendents tally up their daily totals for official record keeping and there is a competition at championship’s end for the raker who guesses the group’s final tally of rake jobs. So far, the most in one round is 16 bunkers, an impressive number given Portrush’s minimalist layout of just 59 pits.

Tully said the Portrush bunker maintenance style is following the Australian style of not raking faces, instead smoothing those when needed while just raking the flat areas of the floor. They were trained to rake the tine lines parallel to the hole or toward the green if a greenside hazard. They are to maintain the circle at the base of the bunker barring some sort of bizarre bunker face calamity. So far, that hasn’t happened and Tully hopes he doesn’t have to face that dilemma.

On Saturday Tully drew group 35 putting him in the third-to-last group, just missing Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka. Instead, he followed Cameron Smith and Justin Harding, with just one bunker shot raked on the front nine and another ordered by walking referee Alick Bisset, who spotted a bunker that had possibly been walked through by a spectator.

Tully estimates that at weeks end he’ll have done 13 or 14, but doesn’t really care. The architecture buff has seen most every great course in the region, including Lahinch, an Alister MacKenzie redesign carried out near the same time as Tully’s course, Meadow Club.

While the volunteer greenkeepers must find their way here and accept that they may not get drawn both weekend days, the R&A and Royal Portrush superintendent Graeme Beatt provide housing, breakfast and dinner, along with transportation vans so that they can enjoy an evening Guinness or two.

In return, the tournament gets bunkers expertly raked, a little more peace of mind and a time-honored perk for the hard-working greenskeepers who rarely get the spotlight they deserve.