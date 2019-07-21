Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2020 Masters Betting Odds: Tiger Woods falls back to earth

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

2020 Masters Betting Odds: Tiger Woods falls back to earth

Golf

2020 Masters Betting Odds: Tiger Woods falls back to earth

By July 21, 2019 3:17 pm

By: |

The 2020 Masters begins in just 263 days.

It’s never too early to start thinking about a Tiger Woods repeat, or a green jacket for Brooks Koepka, or a career grand slam for Rory McIlroy, especially for those prone to wagering on the outcome of golf events not-so-far into the future

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have yet to settle on any sort of a prohibitive favorite for the first major of 2020. Woods was quickly installed as an 8-1 favorite to repeat at Augusta National by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com just moments after winning his fifth green jacket, 15th major and 81st PGA Tour event on April 14.

Since then, Woods has slid back to the field after an unimpressive run in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and missed cuts in the PGA Championship and British Open.

Koepka is a 10-1 favorite at Augusta, according to odds at the SuperBook posted Sunday. Dustin Johnson and Woods are close behind at 12-1.

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is 80-1.

2020 Masters Betting Odds

Player Odds as of 4/14/2019 Odds After 2019 British Open  
Brooks KOEPKA 16/1 10/1
Tiger WOODS 8/1 12/1
Dustin JOHNSON 12/1 12/1
Rory McILROY 12/1 14/1
Jordan SPIETH 14/1 14/1
Justin ROSE 16/1 16/1
Rickie FOWLER 16/1 20/1
Justin THOMAS 18/1 20/1
Jon RAHM 18/1 20/1
Jason DAY 25/1 25/1
Patrick CANTLAY 40/1 25/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1 25/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1 25/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 25/1 30/1
Francesco MOLINARI 25/1 30/1
Tony FINAU 25/1 30/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 30/1 40/1
Bubba WATSON 30/1 40/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1 40/1
Matt KUCHAR 40/1 40/1
Paul CASEY 40/1 50/1
Phil MICKELSON 40/1 60/1
Patrick REED 50/1 60/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 50/1 60/1
Henrik STENSON 60/1 60/1
Marc LEISHMAN 60/1 60/1
Gary WOODLAND 80/1 60/1
Webb SIMPSON 80/1 80/1
Matt WALLACE 100/1 80/1
Matthew WOLFF 60/1 80/1
Shane LOWRY 80/1 80/1
Sergio GARCIA 60/1 100/1
Kevin KISNER 80/1 100/1
Ian POULTER 80/1 100/1
Cameron SMITH 80/1 100/1
Matthew FITZPATRICK 100/1 100/1
Charley HOFFMAN 100/1 100/1
Viktor HOVLAND 100/1 100/1
Tyrrell HATTON 150/1 100/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 100/1 125/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 125/1 125/1
Haotong LI 125/1 125/1
Thomas PIETERS 100/1 150/1
Thorbjorn OLESEN 150/1 150/1
Alex NOREN 100/1 150/1
Jim FURYK 150/1 150/1
Aaron WISE 150/1 150/1
Joaquin NIEMANN 150/1 150/1
Daniel BERGER 150/1 150/1
Ryan MOORE 200/1 150/1
Keegan BRADLEY 125/1 150/1
Branden GRACE 125/1 150/1
Lee WESTWOOD 150/1 150/1
Danny WILLETT 150/1 150/1
Zach JOHNSON 125/1 150/1
J.B. HOLMES 150/1 150/1
Chez REAVIE 150/1 150/1
Adam HADWIN 200/1 150/1
Eddie PEPPERELL 200/1 150/1
Si Woo KIM 100/1 200/1
Cameron CHAMP 100/1 200/1
Sungjae IM 100/1 200/1
Charl SCHWARTZEL 125/1 200/1
Byeong Hun AN 150/1 200/1
Charles HOWELL III 150/1 200/1
Emiliano GRILLO 150/1 200/1
Billy HORSCHEL 150/1 200/1
Kevin NA 200/1 200/1
Lucas BJERREGAARD 150/1 250/1
Keith MITCHELL 150/1 250/1
C.T. PAN 200/1 250/1
Martin KAYMER 250/1 250/1
Jhonattan VEGAS 200/1 300/1
Justin HARDING 150/1 300/1
Luke LIST 200/1 300/1
Kyle STANLEY 200/1 300/1
Jimmy WALKER 200/1 300/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 250/1 300/1
Sung KANG 200/1 300/1
Julian SURI 250/1 300/1
Fred COUPLES 500/1 500/1
Max HOMA 500/1 500/1
Corey CONNERS 150/1 500/1
Beau HOSSLER 200/1 500/1
Nate LASHLEY 500/1 500/1
Bernhard LANGER 500/1 500/1
Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1 1000/1
Vijay SINGH 1000/1 1000/1
Trevor IMMELMAN 1000/1 1000/1
Angel CABRERA 1000/1 1000/1
Mike WEIR 2000/1 1000/1
James SUGRUE 2000/1 2000/1
Jose Maria OLAZABAL 5000/1 5000/1
Sandy LYLE 5000/1 5000/1
Larry MIZE 5000/1 5000/1

, , , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home