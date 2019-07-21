2020 Masters Betting Odds: Tiger Woods falls back to earth

The 2020 Masters begins in just 263 days.

It’s never too early to start thinking about a Tiger Woods repeat, or a green jacket for Brooks Koepka, or a career grand slam for Rory McIlroy, especially for those prone to wagering on the outcome of golf events not-so-far into the future

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have yet to settle on any sort of a prohibitive favorite for the first major of 2020. Woods was quickly installed as an 8-1 favorite to repeat at Augusta National by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com just moments after winning his fifth green jacket, 15th major and 81st PGA Tour event on April 14.

Since then, Woods has slid back to the field after an unimpressive run in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and missed cuts in the PGA Championship and British Open.

Koepka is a 10-1 favorite at Augusta, according to odds at the SuperBook posted Sunday. Dustin Johnson and Woods are close behind at 12-1.

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is 80-1.

2020 Masters Betting Odds