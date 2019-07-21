2020 Masters Betting Odds: Tiger Woods falls back to earth

The 2020 Masters begins in just 263 days.
It’s never too early to start thinking about a Tiger Woods repeat, or a green jacket for Brooks Koepka, or a career grand slam for Rory McIlroy, especially for those prone to wagering on the outcome of golf events not-so-far into the future
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have yet to settle on any sort of a prohibitive favorite for the first major of 2020. Woods was quickly installed as an 8-1 favorite to repeat at Augusta National by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com just moments after winning his fifth green jacket, 15th major and 81st PGA Tour event on April 14.
Since then, Woods has slid back to the field after an unimpressive run in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and missed cuts in the PGA Championship and British Open.
Koepka is a 10-1 favorite at Augusta, according to odds at the SuperBook posted Sunday. Dustin Johnson and Woods are close behind at 12-1.
The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is 80-1.
2020 Masters Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds as of 4/14/2019
|Odds After 2019 British Open
|Brooks KOEPKA
|16/1
|10/1
|Tiger WOODS
|8/1
|12/1
|Dustin JOHNSON
|12/1
|12/1
|Rory McILROY
|12/1
|14/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|14/1
|14/1
|Justin ROSE
|16/1
|16/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|16/1
|20/1
|Justin THOMAS
|18/1
|20/1
|Jon RAHM
|18/1
|20/1
|Jason DAY
|25/1
|25/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|40/1
|25/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|25/1
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|25/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|25/1
|30/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|25/1
|30/1
|Tony FINAU
|25/1
|30/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|30/1
|40/1
|Bubba WATSON
|30/1
|40/1
|Adam SCOTT
|40/1
|40/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|40/1
|40/1
|Paul CASEY
|40/1
|50/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|40/1
|60/1
|Patrick REED
|50/1
|60/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|50/1
|60/1
|Henrik STENSON
|60/1
|60/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|60/1
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|80/1
|60/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|80/1
|80/1
|Matt WALLACE
|100/1
|80/1
|Matthew WOLFF
|60/1
|80/1
|Shane LOWRY
|80/1
|80/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|60/1
|100/1
|Kevin KISNER
|80/1
|100/1
|Ian POULTER
|80/1
|100/1
|Cameron SMITH
|80/1
|100/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|100/1
|100/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|100/1
|100/1
|Viktor HOVLAND
|100/1
|100/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|150/1
|100/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|100/1
|125/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|125/1
|125/1
|Haotong LI
|125/1
|125/1
|Thomas PIETERS
|100/1
|150/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|150/1
|150/1
|Alex NOREN
|100/1
|150/1
|Jim FURYK
|150/1
|150/1
|Aaron WISE
|150/1
|150/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|150/1
|150/1
|Daniel BERGER
|150/1
|150/1
|Ryan MOORE
|200/1
|150/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|125/1
|150/1
|Branden GRACE
|125/1
|150/1
|Lee WESTWOOD
|150/1
|150/1
|Danny WILLETT
|150/1
|150/1
|Zach JOHNSON
|125/1
|150/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|150/1
|150/1
|Chez REAVIE
|150/1
|150/1
|Adam HADWIN
|200/1
|150/1
|Eddie PEPPERELL
|200/1
|150/1
|Si Woo KIM
|100/1
|200/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|100/1
|200/1
|Sungjae IM
|100/1
|200/1
|Charl SCHWARTZEL
|125/1
|200/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|150/1
|200/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|150/1
|200/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|150/1
|200/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|150/1
|200/1
|Kevin NA
|200/1
|200/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|150/1
|250/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|150/1
|250/1
|C.T. PAN
|200/1
|250/1
|Martin KAYMER
|250/1
|250/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|200/1
|300/1
|Justin HARDING
|150/1
|300/1
|Luke LIST
|200/1
|300/1
|Kyle STANLEY
|200/1
|300/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|200/1
|300/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|250/1
|300/1
|Sung KANG
|200/1
|300/1
|Julian SURI
|250/1
|300/1
|Fred COUPLES
|500/1
|500/1
|Max HOMA
|500/1
|500/1
|Corey CONNERS
|150/1
|500/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|200/1
|500/1
|Nate LASHLEY
|500/1
|500/1
|Bernhard LANGER
|500/1
|500/1
|Shugo IMAHIRA
|500/1
|1000/1
|Vijay SINGH
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Trevor IMMELMAN
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Angel CABRERA
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Mike WEIR
|2000/1
|1000/1
|James SUGRUE
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Jose Maria OLAZABAL
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Sandy LYLE
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Larry MIZE
|5000/1
|5000/1
Comments