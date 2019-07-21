British Open: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

Here is a breakdown of the $10,750,000 purse available at the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush.

The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.

Place Amount Place Amount 1st $1,935,000 36th $56,500 2nd $1,120,000 37th $53,750 3rd $718,000 38th $51,250 4th $558,000 39th $49,250 5th $449,000 40th $47,750 6th $389,000 41st $45,750 7th $334,000 42nd $43,500 8th $282,000 43rd $41,500 9th $247,000 44th $39,500 10th $223,000 45th $37,000 11th $203,000 46th $35,000 12th $180,000 47th $33,500 13th $169,000 48th $32,250 14th $159,000 49th $31,000 15th $147,5000 50th $30,250 16th $135,500 51st $29,500 17th $129,000 52nd $29,000 18th $123,000 53rd $28,500 19th $117,750 54th $28,100 20th $112,000 55th $27,600 21st $107,000 56th $27,200 22nd $101,500 57th $26,800 23rd $96,250 58th $26,700 24th $91,000 59th $26,600 25th $88,000 60th $26,400 26th $84,000 61st $26,200 27th $81,000 62nd $26,100 28th $78,000 63rd $26,000 29th $74,750 64th $25,900 30th $71,250 65th $25,700 31st $68,500 66th $25,600 32nd $65,000 67th $25,400 33rd $63,000 68th $25,200 34th $61,000 69th $25,000 35th $59,000 70th $24,750

The winner will see a $250,000 increase from last year’s prize money at Carnoustie, and only professionals are eligible to receive money from the purse.