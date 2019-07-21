British Open: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

Here is a breakdown of the $10,750,000 purse available at the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush.
The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.
|
Place
|
Amount
|
Place
|
Amount
|
1st
|
$1,935,000
|
36th
|
$56,500
|
2nd
|
$1,120,000
|
37th
|
$53,750
|
3rd
|
$718,000
|
38th
|
$51,250
|
4th
|
$558,000
|
39th
|
$49,250
|
5th
|
$449,000
|
40th
|
$47,750
|
6th
|
$389,000
|
41st
|
$45,750
|
7th
|
$334,000
|
42nd
|
$43,500
|
8th
|
$282,000
|
43rd
|
$41,500
|
9th
|
$247,000
|
44th
|
$39,500
|
10th
|
$223,000
|
45th
|
$37,000
|
11th
|
$203,000
|
46th
|
$35,000
|
12th
|
$180,000
|
47th
|
$33,500
|
13th
|
$169,000
|
48th
|
$32,250
|
14th
|
$159,000
|
49th
|
$31,000
|
15th
|
$147,5000
|
50th
|
$30,250
|
16th
|
$135,500
|
51st
|
$29,500
|
17th
|
$129,000
|
52nd
|
$29,000
|
18th
|
$123,000
|
53rd
|
$28,500
|
19th
|
$117,750
|
54th
|
$28,100
|
20th
|
$112,000
|
55th
|
$27,600
|
21st
|
$107,000
|
56th
|
$27,200
|
22nd
|
$101,500
|
57th
|
$26,800
|
23rd
|
$96,250
|
58th
|
$26,700
|
24th
|
$91,000
|
59th
|
$26,600
|
25th
|
$88,000
|
60th
|
$26,400
|
26th
|
$84,000
|
61st
|
$26,200
|
27th
|
$81,000
|
62nd
|
$26,100
|
28th
|
$78,000
|
63rd
|
$26,000
|
29th
|
$74,750
|
64th
|
$25,900
|
30th
|
$71,250
|
65th
|
$25,700
|
31st
|
$68,500
|
66th
|
$25,600
|
32nd
|
$65,000
|
67th
|
$25,400
|
33rd
|
$63,000
|
68th
|
$25,200
|
34th
|
$61,000
|
69th
|
$25,000
|
35th
|
$59,000
|
70th
|
$24,750
The winner will see a $250,000 increase from last year’s prize money at Carnoustie, and only professionals are eligible to receive money from the purse.
Comments