Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

British Open: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

British Open: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

2019 British Open

British Open: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

By July 21, 2019 9:32 am

By: |

Here is a breakdown of the $10,750,000 purse available at the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush.

The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.

Place

Amount

Place

Amount

1st

$1,935,000

36th

$56,500

2nd

$1,120,000

37th

$53,750

3rd

$718,000

38th

$51,250

4th

$558,000

39th

$49,250

5th

$449,000

40th

$47,750

6th

$389,000

41st

$45,750

7th

$334,000

42nd

$43,500

8th

$282,000

43rd

$41,500

9th

$247,000

44th

$39,500

10th

$223,000

45th

$37,000

11th

$203,000

46th

$35,000

12th

$180,000

47th

$33,500

13th

$169,000

48th

$32,250

14th

$159,000

49th

$31,000

15th

$147,5000

50th

$30,250

16th

$135,500

51st

$29,500

17th

$129,000

52nd

$29,000

18th

$123,000

53rd

$28,500

19th

$117,750

54th

$28,100

20th

$112,000

55th

$27,600

21st

$107,000

56th

$27,200

22nd

$101,500

57th

$26,800

23rd

$96,250

58th

$26,700

24th

$91,000

59th

$26,600

25th

$88,000

60th

$26,400

26th

$84,000

61st

$26,200

27th

$81,000

62nd

$26,100

28th

$78,000

63rd

$26,000

29th

$74,750

64th

$25,900

30th

$71,250

65th

$25,700

31st

$68,500

66th

$25,600

32nd

$65,000

67th

$25,400

33rd

$63,000

68th

$25,200

34th

$61,000

69th

$25,000

35th

$59,000

70th

$24,750

The winner will see a $250,000 increase from last year’s prize money at Carnoustie, and only professionals are eligible to receive money from the purse.

, , , 2019 British Open, Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home