How to buy tickets for the 149th British Open at Royal St. George's

Shane Lowry just lifted the Claret Jug at the 148th edition of the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and he’ll be in possession of the historic trophy for the next year.

But by the time he returns the trophy to the R&A, the 149th Open Championship will be getting underway, and it’s not too early to plan ahead for a trip to Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.

Lowry’s Open title defense will start July 16, 2020 and conclude July 19. According to announcers on The Open Radio, 50 percent of the available tickets at Royal St. George’s — which last held an Open in 2011 — have already been sold, with an uptick in sales this week due to the success at Portrush.

Tickets are available through The Open’s official website, and fans must sign up for The One Club prior to purchasing. The One Club is The Open’s membership group, and it’s free to join. Individual day tickets for adults start at £85 (about $106) for the first and second round, while youth tickets for ages 16 to 24 are £42.50. Tickets are free for those under 16.

The prices jump to £95 for adults and £47.50 for youths during the final two rounds. But there’s also different ticket packages, including week-long tickets for admission to the course from July 12 to July 19, 2020. Those passes go for £320 to adults and £160 to youth, while a weekend bundle — good for Saturday and Sunday — cost £170 and £85, respectively.

Meanwhile, car parking costs £15 from Thursday to Sunday with weekly passes available, too.

And then, the battle for the Claret Jug starts again.