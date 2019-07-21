2 up, 2 down: Win at Royal Portrush gives Shane Lowry a boost

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Patrick Reed (68.82)

Captain America arrived at Royal Portrush at the tail end of a down year, winless since the 2018 Masters and dangerously close to falling outside the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He might not be celebrating all the way back to Texas, but he finished solo 10th for his first top-10 at a major since the 2018 U.S. Open. And the President’s Cup in Australia is just five months away, baby!

Doc Redman (70.29)

The 21-year-old from Clemson brought it strong for his British Open debut, carding a 1-under 70 in the final round to finish T-20 in just his second ever major appearance. Not bad for a guy who got in at the 11th hour thanks to a solo second finish three weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

2 Down

Phil Mickelson (70.64)

Venturing into strange territory here as the 49-year-old Mickelson showed up 15 pounds lighter thanks to a week-long fast in the days leading up to Royal Portrush. Spoiler Alert: It didn’t work. The 2013 British Open champion missed the cut by a mile and seems far removed from that AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory in February.

J.B. Holmes (70.82)

Playing in the penultimate group Sunday, Holmes sank hard and fast with a final-round 87. He was six shots back and in third place after 54 holes and left Portrush T-67, taking a big hit in the wallet and irking final-round playing partner Brooks Koepka with his glacial pace of play.

LPGA

2 Up

Cydney Clanton (72.74)

Wearing her signature “All in” cap, Clanton was all-in-for-the-win at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside partner Jasmine Suwannapura. This is a 30-year-old player who competed mostly on the Symetra Tour this year, winning once in April. Clanton goes from staring a return to Q-Series in the face to enjoying a two-year exemption on the LPGA. A life-changing week.

Jasmine Suwannapura (72.90)

Became only the second Thai player to win multiple LPGA titles, joining former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn. Played in all 20 LPGA events this season, making 14 cuts and posting one top-10 finish in addition to her victory alongside Clanton. Wedges and putter were on fire in Midland, Mich.

2 Down

Gerina Piller (73.35)

There weren’t any Solheim Cup points up for grabs this week, or Rolex Rankings points, but the woman who made the putt at 2015 Solheim Cup needed do something special this week alongside fellow new mom Stacy Lewis to hope for any kind of pick from Juli Inkster. That’s three missed cuts in a row for Piller.

Christina Kim (73.28)

Another weekend off for Kim, who has cashed only one check in her last six starts. Ranks 112th on the money list and 139th (putts per GIR)/140th (putting average) in the LPGA’s two putting categories. Last top 10 came in 2016.

European Tour

2 Up

Shane Lowry (68.97)

He takes a step up to that so called next level with an impressive British Open victory at Royal Portrush. Lowry had unreal pressure for the final three rounds as an Irishman trying to win on home soil. He could have been forgiven for fading under the pressure. He didn’t. He delivered impressively, especially on the final day in the atrocious weather conditions. To win by six shots over Tommy Fleetwood is nothing short of brilliant.

Robert MacIntyre (70.61)

The young Scot continues to impress in his rookie season. In fact, it’ll be surprising if he doesn’t win European Tour Rookie of the Year. His T-6 finish in the Open Championship came after he took Kyle Stanley to task for not yelling Fore during Thursday’s opening round. To have the gumption to call out a more experienced professional for what he saw as a lack of etiquette showed grit. To back it up by earning a top-10 place for next year’s championship at Royal St George’s shows the 22-year-old has a lot of hard bark on him.

2 Down

Rafa Cabrello Bello (68.79)

Many pundits are starting to wonder if the Spaniard has the game for big tournaments. His missed cut at Royal Portrush wasn’t expected considering he’s 34th on the Official World Golf Ranking. He arrived in Northern on the back of three consecutive top 10s, including T-3 in the Irish Open. The Spaniard struggled off the tee over the first two rounds, hitting just 15 fairways. That’s nowhere near good enough for a player who finished T-4 at Royal Birkdale two years ago.

Ian Poulter (69.23)

The Englishman put in a lot of hard work in preparation for the final major of the year. He spent a week at home practicing at Woburn Golf Club before getting links experience in the Irish and Scottish Opens. Yet he missed the cut at the Open Championship because of poor play on the greens. Thirty-six putts in an opening 75 had him playing catch up. He never caught up. He wasn’t much better in the second round, posting a 74 to go crashing out of the final major of the year.