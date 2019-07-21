How much each golfer earned in the Barbasol Championship

Jim Herman finished at 26-under par for a 1-shot victory in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Herman earned $630,000 for his victory and 300 FedEx Cup points in the Tour’s annual event opposite the British Open.

Herman is President Trump’s regular golf partner and an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

Herman closed with a 2-under 70 Sunday after riding Trump’s putting advice to rounds of 65, 65 and 62 in the first three rounds.

2019 Barbasol Championship Results