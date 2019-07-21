Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each golfer earned in the Barbasol Championship

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How much each golfer earned in the Barbasol Championship

PGA Tour

How much each golfer earned in the Barbasol Championship

By July 21, 2019 8:45 pm

By: |

Jim Herman finished at 26-under par for a 1-shot victory in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Herman earned $630,000 for his victory and 300 FedEx Cup points in the Tour’s annual event opposite the British Open.

Herman is President Trump’s regular golf partner and an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

Herman closed with a 2-under 70 Sunday after riding Trump’s putting advice to rounds of 65, 65 and 62 in the first three rounds.

2019 Barbasol Championship Results

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Jim Herman -26 65 65 62 70 262 $630,000 300
2 Kelly Kraft -25 65 67 61 70 263 $378,000 165
3 Sepp Straka -23 68 68 63 66 265 $238,000 105
T4 Matt Jones -22 66 70 67 63 266 $154,000 73
T4 Austin Cook -22 67 66 63 70 266 $154,000 73
T6 Martin Laird -21 68 66 70 63 267 $117,250 55
T6 D.J. Trahan -21 65 67 69 66 267 $117,250 55
T6 Josh Teater -21 65 70 64 68 267 $117,250 55
T9 Dominic Bozzelli -20 67 68 65 68 268 $98,000 43
T9 Sebastian Munoz -20 65 68 66 69 268 $98,000 43
T11 Cameron Davis -19 67 69 69 64 269 $77,000 34
T11 Denny McCarthy -19 67 69 67 66 269 $77,000 34
T11 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -19 68 65 69 67 269 $77,000 34
T11 Bill Haas -19 65 66 65 73 269 $77,000 34
T15 Nick Taylor -18 63 72 69 66 270 $59,500 30
T15 Ryan Blaum -18 68 70 65 67 270 $59,500 30
T15 Kyle Jones -18 67 71 65 67 270 $59,500 30
T18 Adam Schenk -17 70 66 70 65 271 $47,250 28
T18 Jason Dufner -17 67 70 68 66 271 $47,250 28
T18 Brice Garnett -17 69 67 68 67 271 $47,250 28
T18 Anders Albertson -17 66 70 67 68 271 $47,250 28
T22 Roberto Castro -16 65 69 70 68 272 $37,800 25
T22 Stephan Jaeger -16 68 70 65 69 272 $37,800 25
T24 Ted Potter Jr. -15 71 68 69 65 273 $29,050 21
T24 Richy Werenski -15 69 67 70 67 273 $29,050 21
T24 Zack Sucher -15 70 65 69 69 273 $29,050 21
T24 Kramer Hickok -15 65 67 70 71 273 $29,050 21
T24 Billy Hurley III -15 68 67 67 71 273 $29,050 21
T29 Chase Wright -14 67 67 72 68 274 $21,775 16
T29 Harris English -14 72 66 68 68 274 $21,775 16
T29 David Toms -14 68 64 73 69 274 $21,775 16
T29 Scott Langley -14 69 68 68 69 274 $21,775 16
T29 Cody Gribble -14 68 66 70 70 274 $21,775 16
T29 J.T. Poston -14 62 73 69 70 274 $21,775 16
T29 Alex Prugh -14 68 69 66 71 274 $21,775 16
T36 Fabian Gomez -13 71 68 70 66 275 $17,208 12
T36 Tom Hoge -13 67 69 68 71 275 $17,208 12
T36 Tom Lovelady -13 69 65 68 73 275 $17,208 12
T39 Tyrone Van Aswegen -12 70 66 72 68 276 $14,000 9
T39 Chris Couch -12 70 69 69 68 276 $14,000 9
T39 John Chin -12 73 66 67 70 276 $14,000 9
T39 Tommy Gainey -12 72 68 65 71 276 $14,000 9
T39 Shawn Stefani -12 69 70 65 72 276 $14,000 9
T39 Benjamin Silverman -12 70 68 65 73 276 $14,000 9
T45 Wes Roach -11 64 69 75 69 277 $9,634 6
T45 Hunter Mahan -11 70 70 69 68 277 $9,634 6
T45 Ricky Barnes -11 66 70 72 69 277 $9,634 6
T45 Stephen Stallings Jr. -11 70 68 69 70 277 $9,634 0
T45 Whee Kim -11 69 70 68 70 277 $9,634 6
T45 Charlie Beljan -11 68 66 72 71 277 $9,634 6
T45 David Hearn -11 69 69 68 71 277 $9,634 6
T45 Case Cochran -11 71 64 68 74 277 $9,634 0
T53 George McNeill -10 71 67 73 67 278 $7,882 3
T53 Brendon Todd -10 70 70 71 67 278 $7,882 3
T53 Seamus Power -10 69 69 72 68 278 $7,882 3
T53 Satoshi Kodaira -10 67 72 71 68 278 $7,882 3
T53 Ryan Armour -10 70 67 72 69 278 $7,882 3
T53 Peter Uihlein -10 69 69 71 69 278 $7,882 3
T53 Nicholas Lindheim -10 69 70 69 70 278 $7,882 3
T53 Brandon Harkins -10 68 72 68 70 278 $7,882 3
T53 Daniel Chopra -10 67 73 68 70 278 $7,882 3
T53 Rod Pampling -10 68 71 68 71 278 $7,882 3
T53 Cullan Brown -10 72 68 67 71 278 $7,882 0
T64 Julian Etulain -9 69 70 72 68 279 $7,385 2
T64 Jhonattan Vegas -9 69 69 70 71 279 $7,385 2
T64 Robert Garrigus -9 70 65 72 72 279 $7,385 2
T64 Jonathan Byrd -9 73 66 68 72 279 $7,385 2
68 Chip McDaniel -8 71 67 72 70 280 $7,210 0
69 Boo Weekley -6 68 72 71 71 282 $7,140 2
T70 Hank Lebioda -5 70 64 76 73 283 $7,035 2
T70 Freddie Jacobson -5 67 68 72 76 283 $7,035 2
72 Arjun Atwal -2 71 69 70 76 286 $6,930 2
Charlie Wi -4 71 69 72 212 $6,825 2
Peter Malnati -4 70 68 74 212 $6,825 2
Heath Slocum -3 71 69 73 213 $6,685 2
John Merrick -3 69 67 77 213 $6,685 2
Sam Saunders -2 70 70 74 214 $6,580 1
Will MacKenzie -1 67 69 79 215 $6,510 1
Johnson Wagner +1 69 71 77 217 $6,440 1

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home