How much money each golfer earned in the British Open

Shane Lowry of Ireland won the 2019 British Open on Sunday and earned $1.935 million for his victory.

The first major championship for the burly Irishman Lowry came courtesy of a 6-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood and a final round that was as much a coronation as a competition.

Lowry finished 15-under 269 overall across Royal Portrush’s Dunluce links in Northern Ireland. The result – at least briefly – united an island split by national and religious differences for centuries.

Here are the complete results, money won and FedEx Cup points earned for the golfers who made the 36-hole cut. The money won is pending, per the R&A.

2019 British Open Results, Prize Money