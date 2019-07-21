Forecaddie: Just how soon can Portrush get another British Open?

The Forecaddie ran into a few of the folks responsible for Royal Portrush’s successful British Open return and speculation was already turning to what must be adjusted for a quick return.

Technically, Portrush is in the 10-course “rota” based on R&A chief Martin Slumbers’ early week comments, with a contract that guarantees two more championships before 2040. Accounting for St. Andrews hosting every five years or so, The Forecaddie’s math says the goal of two more Opens could be accomplished by 2037.

After all, players have given their thumb’s up, as The Man Out Front’s colleague Alistair Tait reported. And R&A officials on site all seemed giddy about the venue, openly gushing about ticket sales and mostly pulling off a successful operation. The club members, other than having their phones ring off the hook with golfers wanting to experience one of golf’s best courses, struck TMOF as quite pleased they hosted and sounded ready for another.

Golf architect Martin Ebert, the club’s consulting architect who was doing his best to take in the proceedings in between congratulations for deftly touching up H.S. Colt’s design, told The Forecaddie that meetings this week will determine what went well and what needs work. Topics may include adjustments to Ebert’s new 7th hole, the internal out of bounds that killed Rory McIlroy’s week and a few other intriguing restorative elements held back from the pre-2019 preparations.

Members may want to see the pushover par-5’s strengthened and will soon make a final decision about how to effectively use the club’s former 17th and 18th holes. Those were replaced before this event with two new holes, and the area of the former holes hosted the Spectator Village for tournament week. The former holes will need to be creatively employed given their prime real estate. In the meantime, the Portrush members will be painting winner Shane Lowry’s name on the clubhouse steps along with other tournament winners commemorated here, and a well-deserved basking in the glory of a wildly successful British Open week.