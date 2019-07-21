Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy among big names to play in skins event in Japan

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are expected to play in a skins game Oct. 21 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, ESPN reported Sunday.

The skins game also includes Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, according to ESPN. It’s a one-day event and is scheduled to be played three days before the PGA Tour’s new stop in Tokyo for the ZOZO Championship.

The inaugural ZOZO Championship, which features Woods as one of its many big-name commits, will be played Oct. 24-27 at Narashino Country Club. The event is part of a three-tournament Asia swing in the fall in which all events advertise larger-than-normal Tour purses. The ZOZO Championship, replacing the CIMB Classic that was held in Malaysia, will feature a $9.75 million purse.

The CJ Cup in South Korea and the HSBC Champions World Golf Championship in China are the other two stops on the PGA Tour’s Asia swing.

The prize money for the skins tournament in Japan has yet to be determined, ESPN reported.

Woods and McIlroy are both comming off missed cuts at the British Open at Royal Portrush on Friday.