British Open: What Brooks Koepka said after the final round (Hint: He was not happy)

Brooks Koepka was unable to mount a serious charge against Shane Lowry during the final round of the British Open Sunday.

Koepka was hoping to extend his recent run of major success but stumbled with four early bogeys and was out of competition before he hit the turn.

Koepka finished T-4 and 6-under overall in the 148th Open Championship, 9 shots behind the winner.

He appeared as frustrated with the pace of play – always an issue with partner J.B. Holmes – as much as he was with his own game.

His strong overall play still allowed for some superlatives. He joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth as the only golfers to finish in the top-five of all four majors in the same year. His other finishes were a T-2 at the Masters, 1 shot behind Tiger Woods; solo second at the U.S. Open, 3 shots back of Gary Woodland; and a victory in the PGA Championship.

Koepka’s overall play in the four majors of 2019 leaves him directly on the bull’s eye of any PGA Tour Player of the Year conversation.

But he wasn’t hearing any of that on Sunday. Here are some of his post-round quotes after the final round:

On his overall finish:

“I left a couple putts short right in the middle, so that’s very frustrating.” On the slow play:

“I wasn’t wearing a watch, so, yeah. Yeah, I mean, he had a rough day. But J.B. is a slow player. I know it’s difficult with the wind, but I didn’t think he was that bad today. I thought he was all right . . . Yeah, I mean, there were some times where I thought it was slow. There’s a lot of slow guys out here. It’s not the first time I’ve done it, especially when you’ve got a walking official with you.

On playing in a rhythm:

“We were on pace for 13 holes. But I mean, if I’m in a group, we’re going to be on pace no matter what. I’m usually ready to go, as soon as the guy’s ball is coming down . . . I’m ready to go most of the time. That’s what I don’t understand when it’s your turn to hit, your glove is not on, then you start thinking about it, that’s where the problem lies. It’s not that he takes that long. He doesn’t do anything until his turn. That’s the frustrating part. But he’s not the only one that does it out here.”

On his play in The Open vs. the other majors:

“I played good this week, so obviously disappointing not to the finish I was looking for. It was a great run for three of them and then this one, nothing you could do. How cool is that to win in Ireland? Props to Shane, he played unbelievable golf . . . This week is disappointing, but the rest of them have been — it’s been great. I’m not going to lie. It’s been fun. I would have liked to have just made a few more and finished it off with a bunch of second places.

On his plans between now and the Masters

“Do the same thing I ever do, go play the FedExCup and then go play a couple of tournaments in the fall. And then start the season over again.”

On any positives from this week

“I don’t see much positive out of it. If you don’t play good you’re not going to win. So it’s very simple. It’s disappointing, yes. I didn’t play the way I wanted to. And I’ve got to live with that.”