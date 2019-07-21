What Shane Lowry said after winning the British Open

Shane Lowry won the British Open Sunday at Royal Portrush in the first major victory of his career.

Lowry finished at 15-under par 269 and posted a decisive victory amid a sellout crowd that swelled on each green as he counted down his inevitable victory hole-by-hole.

An emotionally-drained Lowry hugged his caddie while triumphantly walking up the 18th fairway. He was soon swarmed by a delirious throng in a human surge reminiscent of those chasing Tiger Woods at East Lake last September. The main difference – aside from the weather – was a blue hue replacing the Tiger Red.

After his final putt, which iced a 6-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood, Lowry enjoyed an embrace with 2-year old Iris and his wife, Wendy Honner.

Lowry is now set for The Open until his 60th birthday, which will fall on April 2, 2017.

Here is some of what Lowry had to say after becoming Champion Golfer of the Year for 2019.

On his overall feelings after the victory

“I’m feeling unbelievably calm, to be honest. I don’t know why. It’s not going to sink in for a couple of days, is it? It’s just incredible to be sitting here with a trophy in front of me. Look at the names on it. Yeah, I just can’t believe — like I said, I couldn’t believe that it was me. I couldn’t believe it was happening. I thought about it all day but I didn’t really let myself think about it until I hit my tee shot on 17. As soon as I hit that tee shot I knew that I couldn’t really lose a ball from there, and that’s how I felt. So it’s an incredible feeling, yeah.

On keeping his emotion in check

“You’re standing on the first green, Tommy has a great chance of birdie and I’m putting for bogey from eight feet. There’s a potential three-shot swing. He misses, I make, and there’s only one shot. That settled me an awful lot . . . I think when I started to feel comfortable was after 14. I had a lovely one on 13. Tommy had missed the green and I hit a bad tee shot there. It was a silly bad tee shot. It was an easy 9-iron downwind, should be hitting the green with that. To get that opening that was huge.”

On winning in Northern Ireland

“The way it was ran, the golf course, everybody was raving about the golf course, how good it was. So I’d be very surprised if it’s not back here in the next ten years . . . But, look, to be able to go home this evening. I’m home now, you know what I mean? To be able to win it at home. And it was just so easy for people to make the trip up to watch me. To be able to go out and celebrate with local people is just — yeah, it’s obviously very nice.”

On dealing with the demons from his loss at Oakmont in 2016

“I knew that I had to fight to the bitter end today, and that’s what helped me. And that’s where I struggled in Oakmont. I always said after Oakmont, if I could have got the last four holes back, I’d give anything to be standing on the 14th fairway again. I knew today that I was going to have to fight to the very end, and I did.”