Glacier National Park officials investigate men who hit golf balls off roadside cliff

A pair of duffers who morphed a slice of Glacier National Park in Montana into their personal driving range may have landed way out of bounds.

The two men practicing golf shots on the side of Going-to-the-Sun Road off a cliff during a traffic delay on the mountain roadway were seen by several tourists, including at least one who caught the incident on video.

Park officials Monday said this “possible violation of the law” was under investigation.

Park officials also issued a warning to any other would-be, bomb-droppers about the potential peril to both humans and wildlife below caused by airborne golf balls, including injury and possibly death.

“You would never throw a bag of garbage over the side, and the same goes for other things that are human made. Obviously we’ve seen in the past week that obstructing traffic on the road can lead to serious accidents as people swerve,” a Glacier National Park official said in a statement.

“If you do see someone breaking the law and you are able to safely get a license plate number or visual of someone’s face, that’s incredibly helpful for our investigators. Law enforcement calls are up 40% over 2018 at Glacier.”

The video was originally shared by NBC Montana on Thursday.