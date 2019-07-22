Yuka Saso leads after Day 1 at U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

Yuka Saso, who just ten days ago rallied on the final day to win the Girls Junior PGA Championship, continued her stellar golf on Monday on the opening day of the 2019 U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.

Saso, playing in the afternoon wave, posted an 7-under 65 in the first round of stroke play at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

During Monday’s bogey-free round, she birdied four straight holes, Nos. 8-11 while also posting birdies on 5, 14 and 15.

RELATED: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur scores

🚨 Round of the Day 🚨 Yuka Saso found 7 birdies out on the course today during Round 1 of the #USGirlsJunior! ➡️ https://t.co/ezJVxjzoh2 pic.twitter.com/rAv6nqqY4B — USGA (@USGA) July 22, 2019

“I wasn’t really thinking about (my win at the Girls PGA),” said Saso. “I’m just trying to get to know the course well. I’m really happy.”

Sophia Bae of Norwood, N.J., Nicole Adam of Pinehurst, N.C. and Lei Ye of China are T-2, three shots back, after each golfer shot a 68.

There are five golfers tied for fifth after posting 69s: Virginie Deng of Hong Kong, Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Fla., Isabella Van Der Biest of Kingsport, Tenn., Valery Plata of Colombia and Briana Chacon of Whittier, Calif.

Nineteen golfers broke par at SentryWorld on Monday, which is playing par 72 at 6,311 yards.

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla., who lost 4&3 in the 2018 final, opened this year’s event with a 3-over 75.

Grace Summerhays of Scottsdale, Ariz., shot a 2-over 74. Her brother Preston won the U.S. Junior Amateur just two days ago. He was there Monday to watch and plans to caddie for his sister for Day 2.

Tuesday will be another 18 holes of stroke play, after which the field of 156 golfers will be cut to 64 as the format flips to match play.

Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final will be shown live on FS1 from 2-4 p.m. ET.

Schedule of play

Monday, July 22 (Stroke Play, Round 1, 18 holes)

Tuesday, July 23 (Stroke Play, Round 2, 18 holes)

Wednesday, July 24 (Round of 64, match play)

Thursday, July 25 (Round of 32 and Round of 16, match play)

Friday, July 26 (Quarterfinals and Semifinals, match play)

Saturday, July 27 (Championship Match, 36 holes)

Note: If necessary, a playoff will determine the field of 64.