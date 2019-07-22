WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Betting odds for PGA Tour stop in Memphis

Tiger Woods won’t be around to absorb any investment dollars being wagered on the PGA Tour event in Memphis this week.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy come to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational following sub-par performances in the British Open. But each are 10-0 betting co-favorites at TPC Southwind beginning on Thursday, according to the prices posted Monday by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

McIlroy devastatingly missed the cut at Royal Portrush. Johnson played into the weekend before meandering to T-51 finish.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm follow at 12-1. Koepka completed one of the greatest “major” years in recent history with his T-4 finish in The Open. He was second at the Masters and the U.S. Open by a combined four shots around his victory in the PGA Championship.

Rahm was T-11 at Royal Portrush.

British Open champion Shane Lowry is among the 64 players committed to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude but there were no odds available on him winning this week.

Then again, Lowry’s been a little preoccupied.

Player Odds To Win Dustin JOHNSON 10/1 Rory McILROY 10/1 Brooks KOEPKA 12/1 Jon RAHM 12/1 Justin THOMAS 16/1 Justin ROSE 18/1 Patrick CANTLAY 20/1 Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1 Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1 Henrik STENSON 25/1 Jordan SPIETH 30/1 Tony FINAU 30/1 Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 30/1 Adam SCOTT 30/1 Jason DAY 30/1 Matt KUCHAR 30/1 Hideki MATSUYAMA 30/1 Webb SIMPSON 40/1 Paul CASEY 40/1 Louis OOSTHUIZEN 40/1 Patrick REED 40/1 Gary WOODLAND 50/1 Rafael CABRERA BELLO 50/1 Tyrrell HATTON 50/1 Matthew FITZPATRICK 60/1 Chez REAVIE 60/1 Billy HORSCHEL 60/1 Andrew PUTNAM 60/1 Matt WALLACE 60/1 Marc LEISHMAN 60/1 Brandt SNEDEKER 60/1 Kevin KISNER 80/1 Sergio GARCIA 80/1 Ian POULTER 80/1 Danny WILLETT 80/1 Matthew WOLFF 100/1 Phil MICKELSON 100/1 Bubba WATSON 100/1 J.B. HOLMES 100/1 Cameron SMITH 100/1 Alex NOREN 100/1 Eddie PEPPERELL 100/1 Haotong LI 100/1 Keegan BRADLEY 100/1 Thorbjorn OLESEN 100/1 Kevin NA 125/1 Lucas BJERREGAARD 125/1 Jim FURYK 125/1 Justin HARDING 150/1 C.T. PAN 150/1 Kevin TWAY 150/1 Keith MITCHELL 150/1 Nate LASHLEY 150/1 Sung KANG 250/1 Corey CONNERS 250/1 Max HOMA 300/1 Aaron RAI 500/1 Adam LONG 500/1 Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1 Poom SAKSANSIN 500/1 Mikumu HORIKAWA 500/1 Kodai ICHIHARA 1000/1 Philip ERIKSSON 2000/1

