WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Betting odds for PGA Tour stop in Memphis

Tiger Woods won’t be around to absorb any investment dollars being wagered on the PGA Tour event in Memphis this week.
Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy come to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational following sub-par performances in the British Open. But each are 10-0 betting co-favorites at TPC Southwind beginning on Thursday, according to the prices posted Monday by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
McIlroy devastatingly missed the cut at Royal Portrush. Johnson played into the weekend before meandering to T-51 finish.
Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm follow at 12-1. Koepka completed one of the greatest “major” years in recent history with his T-4 finish in The Open. He was second at the Masters and the U.S. Open by a combined four shots around his victory in the PGA Championship.
Rahm was T-11 at Royal Portrush.
British Open champion Shane Lowry is among the 64 players committed to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude but there were no odds available on him winning this week.
Then again, Lowry’s been a little preoccupied.
2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds To Win
|Dustin JOHNSON
|10/1
|Rory McILROY
|10/1
|Brooks KOEPKA
|12/1
|Jon RAHM
|12/1
|Justin THOMAS
|16/1
|Justin ROSE
|18/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|20/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|Henrik STENSON
|25/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|30/1
|Tony FINAU
|30/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|30/1
|Adam SCOTT
|30/1
|Jason DAY
|30/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|30/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|30/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|40/1
|Paul CASEY
|40/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|40/1
|Patrick REED
|40/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|50/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|50/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|50/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|60/1
|Chez REAVIE
|60/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|60/1
|Andrew PUTNAM
|60/1
|Matt WALLACE
|60/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|60/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|60/1
|Kevin KISNER
|80/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|80/1
|Ian POULTER
|80/1
|Danny WILLETT
|80/1
|Matthew WOLFF
|100/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|100/1
|Bubba WATSON
|100/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|100/1
|Cameron SMITH
|100/1
|Alex NOREN
|100/1
|Eddie PEPPERELL
|100/1
|Haotong LI
|100/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|100/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|100/1
|Kevin NA
|125/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|125/1
|Jim FURYK
|125/1
|Justin HARDING
|150/1
|C.T. PAN
|150/1
|Kevin TWAY
|150/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|150/1
|Nate LASHLEY
|150/1
|Sung KANG
|250/1
|Corey CONNERS
|250/1
|Max HOMA
|300/1
|Aaron RAI
|500/1
|Adam LONG
|500/1
|Shugo IMAHIRA
|500/1
|Poom SAKSANSIN
|500/1
|Mikumu HORIKAWA
|500/1
|Kodai ICHIHARA
|1000/1
|Philip ERIKSSON
|2000/1
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Player Matchups
|Dustin JOHNSON
|– 150
|Jason DAY
|+105
|vs.
|Brooks KOEPKA
|+130
|vs.
|Adam SCOTT
|– 125
|Rory McILROY
|– 125
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|– 110
|vs.
|Jon RAHM
|+105
|vs.
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|– 110
|Justin ROSE
|– 110
|Paul CASEY
|– 110
|vs.
|Justin THOMAS
|– 110
|vs.
|Webb SIMPSON
|– 110
|Patrick CANTLAY
|– 125
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|– 110
|vs.
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|+105
|vs.
|Tyrrell HATTON
|– 110
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|– 125
|Billy HORSCHEL
|+120
|vs.
|Henrik STENSON
|+105
|vs.
|Chez REAVIE
|– 140
