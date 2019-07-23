Evian Championship Viewer's Guide: Tee times, TV info

A stretch of two majors in two weeks on 2019 LPGA calendar begins early Thursday in France.

The Evian Championship marks its 25th anniversary and seventh year as an LPGA major when play begins at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains as the event returns to its traditional July spot on the schedule.

The 120-player Evian field represents 26 different countries and includes the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

World No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, No. 2 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lexi Thompson lead the way. Thompson enjoyed an amazing run from late May until July in which she either came in first or second in four out of five straight events starting with a T-2 in the U.S. Open.

The top 10 in the world will be playing this weekend. They are joined by defending Evian champion and World No. 45 Angela Stanford (see above).

The AIG Women’s British Open is the next major on the LPGA schedule. It place at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England next week.

Park missed the cut at both the Evian and U.S. Open last year. She took a two-week break before heading into this week’s event.

“After being cut from last year’s tournament I was a little shocked,” said Park. “It was the first time my sister came and watched a major tournament, so she felt sad for me, too. It was hard to swallow the results, but it was a good learning experience. This year I feel that my shots and putts are better than last year.”

Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times for the Evian Championship.

Evian Round 1 Tee Times

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Tee Times (ET) Players 1:30 a.m. Jaye Marie Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Tiffany Chan 1:41 a.m. Daniela Darquea, Shi Hyun Ahn, Caroline Hedwall 1:52 a.m. Brittany Lang, Annie Park, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2:03 a.m. Diksha Dagar, Mamiko Higa, Jennifer Kupcho 2:14 a.m. Anne Van Dam, Cristie Kerr, Mel Reid 2:25 a.m. Hye-Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez 2:36 a.m. Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6 2:47 a.m. Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Ai Suzuki 2:58 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Celine Herbin, Yuka Yasuda 3:09 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park 3:20 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Altomare 3:31 a.m. In-Kyung Kim, Paula Creamer, Lizette Salas 3:42 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Pornanong Phatlum 3:53 a.m. Eun-Hee Ji, Ryann O’Toole, Lauren Stephenson 4:04 a.m. Sakura Yokomine, Chella Choi, Mariah Stackhouse 4:15 a.m Aditi Ashok, Xiyu Lin, Ayako Uehara 4:26 a.m Linnea Strom, Nicole Broch Larsen, Charlotte Thomas 4:37 a.m Mina Harigae, Annabel Dimmock, Mariajo Uribe 4:48 a.m Daniela Iacobelli, Julie McCarthy, Pavarisa Yoktuan 4:59 a.m. Meghan MacLaren, Sarah Schmelzel, Haeji Kang 5:10 a.m. Jenny Shin, Tiffany Joh, Caroline Masson 5:21 a.m. Gerina Piller, Marianne Skarpnord, Maria Torres 5:32 a.m. Mirim Lee, Azahara Munoz, Jennifer Song 5:43 a.m. Esther Henseleit, Jeong Eun Lee, Yealimi Noh 5:54 a.m. Marina Alex, Angel Yin, Charley Hull 6:05 a.m. Angela Stanford, Anna Nordqvist, In Gee Chun 6:16 a.m. Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park 6:27 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Maria Fassi, Brooke M. Henderson 6:38 a.m. Austin Ernst, Nuria Iturrioz, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 6:49 a.m. Laura Davies, Amy Yang, Ariya Jutanugarn 7 a.m. Celine Boutier, So Yeon Ryu, Yu Liu 7:11 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Amy Olson, Jessica Korda 7:22 a.m. Shanshan Feng, Pernilla Lindberg, Georgia Hall 7:33 a.m. Lindy Duncan, Megan Khang, Albane Valenzuela 7:44 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Emily Toy, Su Oh 7:55 a.m. Kristen Gillman, Wei-Ling Hsu, Bronte Law 8:06 a.m. Katherine Kirk, Ally McDonald, Emma Talley 8:17 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Mi Hyang Lee, Madelene Sagstrom 8:28 a.m. Jing Yan, Alena Sharp, Becky Morgan 8:39 a.m. Dana Finkelstein, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Cindy Ha

Evian Championship TV schedule

TV weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CNBC, with the action ending around 11:30 a.m. ET.