How to watch the LPGA's fourth major of 2019, the Evian Championship

This week’s Evian Championship is at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, and back in its July spot on the LPGA schedule.

It’s the fourth out of five majors on the LPGA schedule this season, and it’s the first of back-to-back majors, as the RICOH Women’s British Open is next week.

The final round of the Evian will be shown live on CNBC.

In all, there will be 20 hours of live TV coverage of the event on Golf Channel and CNBC, starting at 5 a.m. ET on Thursday.

TV weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CNBC, with the action ending around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Evian Championship TV schedule