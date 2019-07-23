John Daly allowed to ride golf cart at Barracuda Championship

John Daly is riding once again.

The PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, the ‘other’ golf event this week opposite the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has obliged Daly’s request to use a golf cart at Montrêux Golf and Country Club in Reno.

The PGA of America granted Daly permission to use a cart for the PGA Championship in May at Bethpage Black because of osteoarthritis in his right knee. He said it prevents him from walking more than six holes at a time.

Daly filed his request under the Americans with Disabilities Act and is the first player to ride a cart in a major since Casey Martin in the 2012 U.S. Open.

For last week’s British Open, Daly’s use of a cart was denied by The Royal & Ancient Golf Club. That led him to the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, where Daly went 71-72 and missed the cut by three strokes.

This week’s event, known as the @CudaChamp on Twitter, is Thursday through Sunday. It is the only event on the Tour schedule to employ the Modified Stableford scoring system, which adds intrigue to an event lacking any of the top 50-ranked players in the world.

The 132-player field will still battle for big money and FedEx Cup points. Defending champion Andrew Putnam is not returning, however. Ranked No. 45 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Putnam is at TPC Southwind for the WGC event instead.

The Reno Gazette Journal’s Jim Krajewski contributed to this report.