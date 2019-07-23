U.S. Junior Amateur champ Preston Summerhays caddies for sister, Grace, at Girls' Junior

Preston Summerhays rallied from as much as a 3-down deficit to win the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, this weekend.

He then went to SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis., on Monday to not only celebrate his 17th birthday, but also to watch his sister, Grace, shoot a 2-over 74 in her first-ever USGA championship at the Girls’ Junior.

On Tuesday, Preston was back to work, but this time as a caddie, not a player.

After having Preston’s Inverness caddie Mitch Meyer on her bag for Monday’s first round, Preston was on the bag for his little sister for the second round.

We got the US Boys champ ready to caddie for his little sister in round 2#USGirlsJunior pic.twitter.com/5phTWZtayf — Ryan Frazer (@AgoraGolf) July 23, 2019

“It was amazing. I see how hard he just works and I’m so proud of him. I see the hours he puts in.” Grace said of her brother’s victory.

This isn’t the first time Preston has caddied for Grace. He was on her bag for the Utah State Amateur qualifier earlier this year.

After seeing what her brother was able to accomplish just a few days prior, Grace said there’s no added pressure to succeed this week.

“We’re just two totally different people.”

Preston and Grace’s father, Boyd, played on the PGA Tour in 2006 and is now an instructor. His biggest client, Tony Finau, even had a message for Preston on the eve of his Junior Am victory.

My dude right here 🙌🏾 get to know the name Preston Summerhays! I been telling the golf world about him for years. #hardworker https://t.co/IhfYhQyfNq — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) July 19, 2019

The family connections don’t stop with the Summerhays’, either. Bo Jin, who lost to Preston 2&1 in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship match, also has a sister in the field this week in Wisconsin, Jiarui “Joyce” Jin. Joyce shot a 3-over 75 in Monday’s opening round.

Will we see another Summerhays-Jin final? Only time will tell.

On Tuesday, Summerhays bested her Day 1 score by a stroke, posting a 73 and is T-51 currently. The top 64 golfers advance to match play. No word yet if Preston will continue to caddie for his sis.