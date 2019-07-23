U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur: Yuka Sosa goes low again in Day 2

She’s on a roll now.

Yuka Sosa posted a 5-under 67 during Day 2 of the U.S. Girls’ Junior and has surged to 12-under for the event after 36 holes of stroke play in SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

Sosa has yet to bogey a hole while recording 10 birdies and an eagle, which she got on the 509-yard par 5 14th hole during Tuesday’s round.

A little less than two weeks ago, Sosa won the Girls Junior PGA Championship and is now looking to add some more serious hardware to her trophy case.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard of Australia shot a 65 and is 7-under after two rounds. She is in second, five shots back.

Sophia of Norwood, N.J., is in third, 5-under par. She had three bogeys on Tuesday but still managed a 1-under round of 71.

YoonMin Han of Korea and Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Fla. are T-4 at 3-under par.

Sabrina Iqbal of San Jose, Calif. and Lei Ye of China, both T-6 at 2-under.

Bohyun Park of Korea, Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Ind., Erika Smith of Orlando, Fla., and Briana Chacon of Whittier, Calif. are T-8 at 1-under par.

Those eleven golfers were the only ones to finish under par after two days of stroke play.

Grace Summerhays of Scottsdale, Ariz., is T-35. She shot a second-round 73 with her brother Preston serving as her caddie. Preston won the U.S. Amateur last Saturday.

Alexa Pano, who was runner up in the event in 2018, is T-44 after rounds of 75 and 73.

The cut came in at 6-over and the event now flips to match play. The field of 156 has been cut to 64, with six rounds of head-to-head competition beginning on Wednesday. Saturday’s final is a 36-hole marathon.