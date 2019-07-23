Stacy Lewis returns to Evian after 2-year absence, new baby

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Stacy Lewis is back at the Evian Championship. After taking off one year in protest and the next for maternity leave, the former No. 1 returns to France for the first time since 2016.

Lewis’ biggest complaint about Evian was the time of year it was held – September is rainy season in this part of the world. When the Evian became an LPGA major in 2013, tournament officials moved the tournament from its July date to September, making it the fifth and final major on the calendar.

Lewis was vocal about the fact that it should move back to July, but her biggest statement came when she didn’t show up in 2017. She was ranked 16thin the world at the time.

“It got their attention for sure,” said Lewis.

The LPGA moved the event to July this year, but tournament officials did not put Lewis in the pro-am. She’s ranked 36thon the money list and is listed as an alternate. She’ll play nine holes in the morning ahead of the pro-am, which kicks off at 7 a.m.

“I don’t care if they like me or not,” she said. “It has made the tournament better.”

Twice since the Evian became a major it was reduced to 54 holes due to weather. The course was so wet in 2013 after renovation that the superintendent put plastic tarps on the greens and tees. In 2017, Round 1 scores were scrapped after conditions got ugly so fast players were genuinely scared on the golf course.

Lewis, who gave birth to daughter Chesnee Lynn Chadwell on Oct. 25, said part of the reason she came to Evian was to better her standing on the Solheim Cup rankings. She’s currently on the outside looking in and would need a pick from Juli Inkster. Lewis recently finished third at the Marathon Classic.

“I think if I can get my mind in a good spot and go with the bounces better, I really think I can play well here,” said Lewis.

She’s had two years now to prepare.