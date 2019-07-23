PGA Tour, DraftKings form fantasy golf partnership

As the nation glacially lurches toward 50-state acceptance of legalized fantasy sports play, the PGA Tour and DraftKings have formed an official partnership.

DraftKings can now bill itself as the first “Official Daily Fantasy Game of the PGA Tour.”

DraftKings’ daily fantasy golf games will be marketed as “PGA Tour DraftKings Fantasy Golf.”

Players will compete for cash and PGA Tour-themed prizes. Working with a salary cap, players will be able choose six players each week on the PGA Tour for their own team. There will also be single-round play available. Players can compete in either public or private contests.

PGA Tour DraftKings Fantasy Golf players will be able to get real-time video highlights for players in their respective teams.

Draftkings and its main competitor, Fanduel, are active in 41 states. Washington, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Hawaii, Louisiana and Nevada are not served by either service. Iowa and Alabama enacted laws to allow fantasy sports play this year but have yet to welcome it.