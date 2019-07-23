Barracuda Championship Viewer's Guide: Round 1 & 2 tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour lands at the base of Sierra Nevada Mountains this week with the Barracuda Championship Montrêux Golf & Country Club.
The event in the Reno-Lake Tahoe area lacks big-name firepower and remains the lone Tour stop that uses the Stableford scoring system.
The scoring method provides points based on a play at each individual hole and bigger the score, the better.
While the event does not have any of the top 50 players in the world, it does have a member of the PGA Tour looking for back-to-back victories.
Jim Herman, with help from President Trump, won the Barbasol Championship last week but is ranked 134 in the FedEx Cup standings, nine spots on the wrong side of playing full-time next season.
Collin Morikawa, a 22-year-old Cal product, has 456.5 unofficial FedExCup points and would stand 91st overall on the current points list. Morikawa will get a full-season 2020-21 PGA Tour card if he earns enough points to rank in the top 125 of the standings before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. That is virtually assured.
While Herman will be looking to repeat on the PGA Tour, defending Barracuda Championship winner Andrew Putnam will be in Memphis playing at the WGC-FedEx Cup St. Jude Invitational.
In addition to the $3.5 million purse up for grabs at the par-72, 7,472-yard Montreux Golf and Country Club, the winner will earn 300 Fedex Cup points.
In the Stableford system, golfers are awarded +8 points for an albatross, +5 points for an eagle counts and +2 for a birdie. A par finish is worth zero. A bogey is worth -1 point and a double or worse counts for -3. The scoring method means two players could have the same overall score but end up with drastically different outcomes.
Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times and groupings for the Barracuda Championship.
Barracuda Championship Tee Times, Groupings
Thursday Round 1 – 1st Tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|9:50 a.m.
|Sangmoon Bae, George McNeill, David Duval
|10:01 a.m.
|Tommy Gainey, D.J. Trahan, Tyrone Van Aswegen
|10:12 a.m.
|Y.E. Yang, Tyler Duncan, Roger Sloan
|10:23 a.m.
|Matt Every, John Senden, Hank Lebioda
|10:34 a.m.
|
Pat Perez, Brendan Steele, Rod Pampling
|10:45 a.m.
|
Martin Trainer, Andrew Landry, Cody Gribble
|10:56 a.m.
|
Mark Wilson, Robert Garrigus, Brian Davis
|11:07 a.m.
|Charlie Beljan, John Daly, Alex Prugh
|11:18 a.m.
|Roberto Díaz, Chase Wright, Ollie Osborne
|11:29 a.m.
|
Curtis Luck, Brady Schnell, Taylor Montgomery
|11:40 a.m.
|
Ben Silverman, Adam Svensson, Ryan Vermeer
|3 p.m.
|
David Hearn, Sam Saunders, Tom Hoge
|3:11 p.m.
|
Daniel Chopra, Ricky Barnes, Peter Uihlein
|3:22 p.m.
|
John Merrick, Cameron Beckman, Charlie Wi
|3:33 p.m.
|
Padraig Harrington, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler
|3:44 p.m.
|
Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, Martin Kaymer
|3:55 p.m.
|
Martin Laird, Kelly Kraft, Denny McCarthy
|4:06 p.m.
|
Cameron Tringale, Scott Langley, Richy Werenski
|4:17 p.m.
|
Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Suh
|4:28 p.m.
|
Stephan Jaeger, Charlie Danielson, Trent Phillips
|4:39 p.m.
|
Martin Piller, Tom Lovelady, Will Gordon
|4:50 p.m.
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez, Armando Favela, Dylan Meyer
Thursday Round 1 – 10th Tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|9:50 a.m.
|
Andres Romero, Paul Goydos, Sebastián Muñoz
|10:01 a.m.
|
Billy Hurley III, Alex Cejka, Will MacKenzie
|10:12 a.m.
|
David Lingmerth, Robert Streb, Chad Campbell
|10:23 a.m.
|
Emiliano Grillo, J.J. Henry, Dominic Bozzelli
|10:34 a.m.
|
Jim Herman, Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley
|10:45 a.m.
|
Bill Haas, Harris English, Johnson Wagner
|10:56 a.m.
|
Josh Teater, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum
|11:07 a.m.
|
Ben Crane, Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer
|11:18 a.m.
|
Wes Roach, Joey Garber, Ho Sung Choi
|11:29 a.m.
|
Julián Etulain, Cameron Davis, Jay McLuen
|11:40 a.m.
|
Zack Sucher, Chris Thompson, Chip McDaniel
|3 p.m.
|
Brendon Todd, Brendon de Jonge, David Berganio, Jr.
|3:11 p.m.
|Tim Herron, Seamus Power, Sam Ryder
|3:22 p.m.
|
John Rollins, Eric Axley, Brandon Harkins
|3:33 p.m.
|
Jason Bohn, Mike Weir, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|3:44 p.m.
|
Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt
|3:55 p.m.
|
Heath Slocum, Arjun Atwal, Parker McLachlin
|4:06 p.m.
|
Robert Allenby, Omar Uresti, Bronson Burgoon
|4:17 p.m.
|
Anders Albertson, John Chin, Tyler Raber
|4:28 p.m.
|
Nicholas Lindheim, Kramer Hickok, Andrea Pavan
|4:39 p.m.
|
Jonathan Kaye, Kyle Jones, Stuart L. Smith
|4:50 p.m.
|
Seth Reeves, Frank Adams III, Alistair Docherty
Friday Round 2 – 1st Tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|9:50 a.m.
|Brendon Todd, Brendon de Jonge, David Berganio, Jr.
|10:01 a.m.
|Tim Herron, Seamus Power, Sam Ryder
|10:12 a.m.
|John Rollins, Eric Axley, Brandon Harkins
|10:23 a.m.
|Jason Bohn, Mike Weir, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10:34 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt
|10:45 a.m.
|Heath Slocum, Arjun Atwal, Parker McLachlin
|10:56 a.m.
|Robert Allenby, Omar Uresti, Bronson Burgoon
|11:07 a.m.
|Anders Albertson, John Chin, Tyler Raber
|11:18 a.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Kramer Hickok, Andrea Pavan
|11:29 a.m.
|Jonathan Kaye, Kyle Jones, Stuart L. Smith
|11:40 a.m.
|Seth Reeves, Frank Adams III, Alistair Docherty
|3 p.m.
|Andres Romero, Paul Goydos, Sebastián Muñoz
|3:11 p.m.
|Billy Hurley III, Alex Cejka, Will MacKenzie
|3:22 p.m.
|David Lingmerth, Robert Streb, Chad Campbell
|3:33 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, J.J. Henry, Dominic Bozzelli
|3:44 p.m.
|Jim Herman, Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley
|3:55 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Harris English, Johnson Wagner
|4:06 p.m.
|Josh Teater, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum
|4:17 p.m.
|Ben Crane, Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer
|4:28 p.m.
|Wes Roach, Joey Garber, Ho Sung Choi
|4:39 p.m.
|Julián Etulain, Cameron Davis, Jay McLuen
|4:50 p.m.
|Zack Sucher, Chris Thompson, Chip McDaniel
Friday Round 2 – 10th Tee
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|9:50 a.m.
|David Hearn, Sam Saunders, Tom Hoge
|10:01 a.m.
|Daniel Chopra, Ricky Barnes, Peter Uihlein
|10:12 a.m.
|John Merrick, Cameron Beckman, Charlie Wi
|10:23 a.m.
|Padraig Harrington, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler
|10:34 a.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, Martin Kaymer
|10:45 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Kelly Kraft, Denny McCarthy
|10:56 a.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Scott Langley, Richy Werenski
|11:07 a.m.
|Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Suh
|11:18 a.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Charlie Danielson, Trent Phillips
|11:29 a.m.
|Martin Piller, Tom Lovelady, Will Gordon
|11:40 a.m.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, Armando Favela, Dylan Meyer
|3 p.m.
|Sangmoon Bae, George McNeill, David Duval
|3:11 p.m.
|Tommy Gainey, D.J. Trahan, Tyrone Van Aswegen
|3:22 p.m.
|Y.E. Yang, Tyler Duncan, Roger Sloan
|3:33 p.m.
|Matt Every, John Senden, Hank Lebioda
|3:44 p.m.
|Pat Perez, Brendan Steele, Rod Pampling
|3:55 p.m.
|Martin Trainer, Andrew Landry, Cody Gribble
|4:06 p.m.
|Mark Wilson, Robert Garrigus, Brian Davis
|4:17 p.m.
|Charlie Beljan, John Daly, Alex Prugh
|4:28 p.m.
|Roberto Díaz, Chase Wright, Ollie Osborne
|4:39 p.m.
|Curtis Luck, Brady Schnell, Taylor Montgomery
|4:50 p.m.
|Ben Silverman, Adam Svensson, Ryan Vermeer
Barracuda Championship TV Info
(All Times Eastern)
Thursday
Golf Channel: 7-9:30 p.m.
Friday
Golf Channel: 7-9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
