Barracuda Championship Viewer's Guide: Round 1 & 2 tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour lands at the base of Sierra Nevada Mountains this week with the Barracuda Championship Montrêux Golf & Country Club.

The event in the Reno-Lake Tahoe area lacks big-name firepower and remains the lone Tour stop that uses the Stableford scoring system.

The scoring method provides points based on a play at each individual hole and bigger the score, the better.

While the event does not have any of the top 50 players in the world, it does have a member of the PGA Tour looking for back-to-back victories.

Jim Herman, with help from President Trump, won the Barbasol Championship last week but is ranked 134 in the FedEx Cup standings, nine spots on the wrong side of playing full-time next season.

Collin Morikawa, a 22-year-old Cal product, has 456.5 unofficial FedExCup points and would stand 91st overall on the current points list. Morikawa will get a full-season 2020-21 PGA Tour card if he earns enough points to rank in the top 125 of the standings before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. That is virtually assured.

While Herman will be looking to repeat on the PGA Tour, defending Barracuda Championship winner Andrew Putnam will be in Memphis playing at the WGC-FedEx Cup St. Jude Invitational.

In addition to the $3.5 million purse up for grabs at the par-72, 7,472-yard Montreux Golf and Country Club, the winner will earn 300 Fedex Cup points.

In the Stableford system, golfers are awarded +8 points for an albatross, +5 points for an eagle counts and +2 for a birdie. A par finish is worth zero. A bogey is worth -1 point and a double or worse counts for -3. The scoring method means two players could have the same overall score but end up with drastically different outcomes.

Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times and groupings for the Barracuda Championship.

Barracuda Championship Tee Times, Groupings

Thursday Round 1 – 1st Tee