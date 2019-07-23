WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Viewer's Guide: Round 1 & 2 tee times, TV, streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to America in a complete way this week as the eyes of pro golf shift from a 19th Century links course in Northern Ireland to a wide-open, big-hitters TPC layout in Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry shows no let-up in his post-British Open victory tour across the Emerald Isle and formally withdrew from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude event Tuesday.

Even without the ranking Open champion and Tiger Woods, the 63-player field at TPC Southwind is jammed with marquee names. Among the biggest set to tee off Thursday: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – who may or may not be defending champion depending on your preference.

The event was long-known as the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before its final stop in Akron, Ohio, last year. Thomas won that event. Meanwhile, Johnson won the 2018 PGA Tour stop at TPC Southwind, known as the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Hence the champion confusion.

McIlroy missed the cut at Royal Portrush last week while playing in front of his fellow countrymen in Northern Ireland. Koepka continued his run of major success with a T-4 finish and complained in a very Koepka-esque way about the slow play of partner J.B. Holmes.

Jason Day joins McIlroy and Koepka in a featured grouping from the 1st tee on Thursday at 1:59 p.m. ET. They will be preceded by Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey go out from No. 10 on Thursday at 1:04 p.m. ET Thursday.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course will play at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Rounds 1 & 2.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Tee Times

Round 1 Thursday – 1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell 12:31 p.m. Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa 12:42 p.m. C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 12:53 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace 1:04 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li 1:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira 1:26 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson 1:37 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 1:48 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 1:59 p.m. Rory McIlro, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day 2:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard

Round 1 Thursday – 10th Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin 12:31 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 12:42 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen 12:53 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 1:04 p.m. Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas 1:15 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia 1:26 p.m. Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk 1:37 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick 1:48 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson 1:59 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai

Round 2 Friday – 1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia 12:31 p.m. Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk 12:42 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:53 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson 1:04 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai 1:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin 1:26 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 1:37 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen 1:48 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 1:59 p.m. Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Round 2 Friday – 10th Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson 12:31 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 12:42 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 12:53 p.m. Rory McIlro, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day 1:04 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:15 p.m. Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell 1:26 p.m. Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa 1:37 p.m. C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 1:48 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace 1:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li 2:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira

Here’s how to Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)