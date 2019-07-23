Ryann O'Toole awaits clubs at Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – American Ryann O’Toole is just chillin’ on a pink bean bag chair at the Evian Championship, waiting on her golf clubs to arrive. It’s 4:30 p.m. local time in France on Tuesday.

Actually, her blood pressure has risen a bit after just receiving word that her clubs, which arrived in Geneva at 11:30 a.m., didn’t make the last shuttle ride over to Evian.

“At least it doesn’t get dark until 9 p.m.,” said O’Toole, who flew in from the U.S. on Sunday morning. O’Toole’s bean bag chair happened to be overlooking the short game area where Danielle Kang was practicing. Kang’s didn’t arrive until Tuesday morning.

O’Toole’s favorite line from the airlines: “Can’t you just use a rental set?”

“Yeh, let me just give a race car driver an automatic and see how he races,” she said, laughing.

There are worse places to have time to kill than picturesque Evian.

“I might be the most mentally prepared, well-rested golfer,” she said.