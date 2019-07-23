Shane Lowry withdraws from WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

To the surprise of just about no one, British Open champion Shane Lowry has withdrawn from the PGA Tour’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational set to begin at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Thursday.

Lowry has been enjoying his Open victory quite visibly on social media since beating Tommy Fleetwood by 6 shots at Royal Portrush Sunday in Northern Ireland.

A native of Ireland, Lowry soon became a fan favorite down the stretch with his big lead on Sunday and his victory has been considered another moment of healing for an island and two nations that have been torn apart by religious and national difference for centuries.

The announcement of Lowry’s withdrawal came Tuesday via the PGA Tour. No official reason was given.

Lowry was not list among the golfers listed when betting odds for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude event were posted at the Las Vegas SuperBook on Monday.

Lowry has been enjoying himself thoroughly since winning the Claret Jug.

And he’s been quite generous when sharing it.

Lowry is scheduled to take the Claret Jug to his hometown of Clara Tuesday.

“Can’t wait to come home tonight. It’s going to be a really special night,” he Tweeted.