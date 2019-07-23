Tour Edge HL4 iron sets blend distance and versatility

Tour Edge for years has made clubs for mid- and higher-handicap golfers that offer game-improving technologies at a budget-friendly price. The new Hot Launch 4 (HL4) iron sets continue that tradition and even let players and fitters mix and match different types of irons to create an ideal set.

Tour Edge HL4 irons

Price: $419.99 with KBS Tour 90 steel shafts and Lamkin Z5 grips, $489.99 with UST Mamiya graphite shafts

Specs: 431 stainless steel

Available: August 1

The HL4 irons feature thick toplines, wide soles and plenty of offset. While accomplished golfers tend to shy away from those features, they are reassuring to many golfers who struggle to make consistent contact.

They also feature a shallow face height and a large undercut cavity design that helps shift more weight down and away from the face. This should help golfers hit higher-launching shots and protect ball speed on off-center hits.

The lofts of the HL4 irons are strong to help players generate more distance, but with the center of gravity being so low and back, shots still fly on the anticipated trajectories, peaking farther down range.

Tour Edge HL4 iron woods

Price: $529.99 with KBS Tour 90 steel shafts and Lamkin Z5 grips, $599.99 with UST Mamiya graphite shafts

Specs: Forged stainless steel crown with cup face

Available: August 1

Tour Edge redesigned the shape of its popular iron woods, making them larger than the previously released HL3 iron woods. They also have a thinner forged cup face design and a channel designed into the sole behind the leading edge.

All those features work together to help the face flex more efficiently at impact to boost distance.

Extra weight in the back of the heads help lower the center of gravity and pull it back, away from the hitting area, to encourage higher-flying shots.

The HL4 iron woods are available individually from 2-iron through lob wedge. The standard is set comprised of seven clubs, but golfers can pick which seven clubs they want in their set.

Gear: Tour Edge Triple Combo Set

Price: $569.99 with KBS Tour 90 steel shafts and Lamkin Z5 grips, $599.99 with UST Mamiya graphite shafts

Available: August 1

For golfers who want to maximize distance and forgiveness, Tour Edge is offering a seven-club set, the Triple Combo, that blends two HL4 hybrids (22, 25 degrees), two HL4 iron woods (6-iron and 7-iron) and three HL4 irons (8-iron, 9-iron and pitching wedge).

The HL4 hybrids make it easier for players to get more distance at the top of their bag, while the HL4 irons let golfers have more touch and feel on approach shots. The iron woods bridge those two types of clubs, so there is not a significant gap in feel and distance.