Barracuda Championship: Padraig Harrington won't be rolling dice in Reno

Most of the golfers playing in The Barracuda Championship this week say being aggressive is the key to doing well.

The Modified Stableford scoring system gives points for birdies (2), eagles (5) and double eagles (8), which leads most players to take risks.

Not so fast says Padraig Harrington.

The three-time major champion said sometimes being a bit more pragmatic can pay off, also.

This is his sixth time playing at Montreux.

“The winners tend to be those players who are steady, maybe a little shorter, who don’t have that variation in their shots in the wind. So it lends itself to a steady player, rather than a big, wild hitter,” Harrington said. “The format then, obviously being Stableford, does lend itself to somebody who can make a few eagles.”

He said putting for a birdie or an eagle can result in a bad scoring change if the putt goes too far past the cup on a miss, which can mean playing it safe instead is a better option.

“Because if you miss the putt for par, you lose a point. If you hole it, you gain none,” Harrington said. “You don’t want to leave any birdie putts short because if you hole a birdie putt you get two points. If you miss it and three-putt, well, you lose only one point. The significance of the format is you’ve got to be a bit more conservative with your par putts because if you three-putt for par, you end up losing three points. And have to be a little bit more aggressive with your birdie putts.”

Harrington also weighed on Shane Lowry winning the British Open last week, saying it was a great victory for Ireland, his and Lowry’s home.

“We take things very personally in Ireland. We take our sports personally,” Harrington said, smiling. “Shane’s win was a win for the Ireland. It was a win for the whole country. Everybody in the country was behind him and backing him. We saw the success of the Open at Royal Portrush and Shane winning as a success for everybody on our small, little island.

“And we like to punch above our weight in Ireland. And winning big things like that and doing incredible stuff like that, we take it to heart. And the whole country gets behind it. And we’re very good in Ireland at supporting our sportsmen and people who are doing well. We certainly get behind them. And that was a perfect example to see the outpouring. And, like, it’s still probably front-page headlines at home. The celebrations for the last three days are front-page headlines. That just shows how big a deal it is in Ireland.”

Harrington said he would like to be in Ireland helping Lowry celebrate, but he was committed to playing at Montreux. He added that he enjoys playing here, saying the community supports the Barracuda well and the golfers feel welcome.

“I’m delighted we’re here at Montreux. And the golf course, the membership here that everybody really look after us,” he said.

Harrington said sometimes the top young golfers on the PGA Tour can get overwhelmed by the pressure and that’s hard to live up to the expectations. But some of the young golfers are doing well this season and one, Collin Morakawa, is among the favorites this week.

Harrington said his days of being a tourist and gong to Lake Tahoe or the casinos in Reno are mostly behind him. But you might still see him at a table in town.

“We have done the tourist stuff. Now we just chill out at the pool, take it easy, maybe spend a little bit of time at the tables — not the kids,” he said, smiling. “But it’s more of a chill-out. Years ago we did the tourist stuff. We’re a little past that now.”

Although he intends to be conservative on the green this week, he will probably be aggressive off the tee and in the fairways and bunkers.

“In this event, you’re better off being conservative because a bogey is not going to kill your card if you’re making birdies, but a double bogey is very painful,” he said. “So, you work to take the chance, if you were chipping over a bunker, you more than likely hit it 10 feet past the hole than try to hit it stone dead just to be on the conservative side. That’s the one area that you do get conservative. Everywhere else, you’re a bit more aggressive.