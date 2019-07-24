Evian Championship: Cristie Kerr switching things up in hopes of late Solheim Cup push

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Cristie Kerr can hear the Solheim Cup clock ticking. Right now, the 41-year-old Kerr is on the outside looking in, an unusual spot for the American with 20 LPGA titles.

After another tough week of ball-striking in Midland, Mich., Kerr parted ways with swing coach Bryan Lebedevitch.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” said Kerr. “Just different schools of thought with teaching. I had a lot of success with Bryan over the years. You know, we tried again. It just didn’t work.”

Kerr didn’t want to reveal who she’s trying out now but said that her setup was the problem. At the top of the backswing, Kerr found herself tipping forward.

She’s now more centered over her shoelaces and likes how it feels.

“I’ve got to show (Juli) Inkster something in these next three weeks to even be considered as a pick,” said Kerr, who trails Megan Khang by 31 points in the Solheim Cup rankings. “She has to take the best team over there.”

Kerr said Inkster, a three-time U.S. captain, plays these things close to the vest, not wanting anyone to get their hopes up and encouraging all those angling for a position to play as hard as they can.

Inkster gets two captain’s picks and experience might be high on the priority list considering that at present, five rookies are in position to make the team. Along with those rookies, Danielle Kang and Angel Yin have both qualified for the Solheim Cup one time. Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas have been on three U.S. teams.

Kerr’s nine Solheim Cup appearances ties her with Inkster for the record among U.S. players. Her overall record at the Solheim Cup is 18-14-6.

In fact, if you add the total number of appearances for the 10 players who are currently in position to make the team (nine), it equals what Kerr has already done her own.

Not to mention the fact that Kerr has paired with America’s top player, Lexi Thompson, six times in the last two Solheims. They have never lost, with a record of 4-0-2.