PGA Tour winner, NCAA champ Matthew Wolff brings unique swing to WGC Memphis event

Matthew Wolff sat at the podium at TPC Souhwind. After the previous two months, the 20-year-old finally allowed himself to breathe and soak in where he was.

In May, Wolff celebrated a five-stroke win at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. This week, he’ll participate in his first World Golf Championship event.

Sandwiched between both moments, the California native won in just his third PGA Tour event since turning pro at the 3M Open on July 7. It qualified him for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but it didn’t yet hit him just how his life had changed.

“This is the first week it kind of sunk in,” Wolff said Tuesday. “I feel like I was still in shock after I won and I really didn’t know what to expect.”

The win made him the ninth-youngest champion in PGA Tour history. He became the third golfer to win an NCAA Championship and a PGA Tour event in the same year along with Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods.

But as the youngest golfer in the WGC-Invitational field this weekend, don’t call him a longshot.

“I feel like I belonged out here, especially since I proved that in the first three events,” Wolff said. “Maybe some people out here thought of me as an underdog, that they didn’t have to worry about me. I really hope that they changed their mind and they don’t look at me that way anymore.”

It’s a confidence that Wolff showed by sinking an eagle putt to clinch the 3M Open. With Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau among the field that weekend, Wolff was prepared to face 45 of the world’s top 50 players in Memphis.