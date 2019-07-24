There's just one golfer who missed the cut in all four majors in 2019

There were 16 players who made the cut in all four majors this year.

There was only one who missed the cut in all four. His name? Shugo Imahira.

The list of those who made all four cuts includes the top two players in the world: Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Koepka has the longest active streak of consecutive cuts made in the majors — 21 in a row — that dates to the 2013 British Open at Muirfield.

Sixteen was the highest number since 18 players made all four cuts in 2015, and it was up from 11 players last year.

As for Imahira, he received a special foreign invitation to the Masters, an invitation for the PGA Championship from being in the top 100 in the world, made it through the 36-hole sectional qualifier in Japan for the U.S. Open and was exempt for the British Open from the Japan Golf Tour money list.