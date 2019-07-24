WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Brooks Koepka has home in Memphis

A week later, he tied for fourth at the U.S. Open and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2014-15 season.

“I love this place,” Koepka said Wednesday as he returned to Southwind for the sixth straight year. “This place has always been good to me.”

And Koepka has always been good to this place.

His days of scooting around the course in relative anonymity are over. Koepka will be one of the most-followed players when he tees off Thursday at 12:59 p.m. with Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

But Koepka has been a faithful participant in the Memphis event, even as he’s become an international star.

On Wednesday, he served as an advocate for the tournament’s elevated standing as a World Golf Championships summer invitational.

“The golf course is in probably the best shape I’ve seen it the last four years,” he said.

Koepka played a practice round on Wednesday and noticed the course felt a bit softer than in previous years.

As the event transitions to Memphis from the widely-respected Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, some players have been slow to embrace the venue and calendar changes.

Koepka is all for it.