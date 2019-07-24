WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Phil Mickelson looks to rebound in Memphis

MEMPHIS — Phil Mickelson showed up at TPC Southwind on Tuesday to begin preparing for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational just days after striking an indecisive tone about his status for the event.

The fan favorite and Memphis regular missed the cut at last week’s British Open and sounded uncertain whether he would play this week.

“I love Memphis. I love the course. I love everything about the event,” Mickelson told reporters last week after missing his third cut in a row. “I’m just not playing well right now, so I don’t know if I should take a few weeks off.”

After winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, Mickelson appeared on track for an encouraging season, but he has missed the cut seven times since then and has failed to post a top-10. His highest finish since February was 18th at the Masters in April.

“I thought after winning Pebble I was going to have a phenomenal year, and the last four months have been surprisingly difficult,” Mickelson said after the second round of the British Open. “You go through highs and lows throughout a career, and certainly I’m at a low. I’m not overly concerned that I’ll get out of it. I’m pretty resilient.”

Mickelson, 49, spent time on the TPC Southwind driving range before working on his short game. He also signed autographs for fans, a sign that his popularity in Memphis has not waned.

Contributing: Steve DiMeglio, Golfweek