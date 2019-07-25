Evian Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Updates, tee times, TV info

The Evian Championship has taken on an unexpected storyline as golfers battle temperatures in Europe that have reached record-high levels in the LPGA’s fourth major of 2019.

But there is a somewhat familiar name atop the leaderboard heading into Round 2 play Friday. Paula Creamer shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 at Evian-Les-Bains in France. Creamer’s last major championship came in the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open.

Creamer, who won at the Evian Resort Golf Club at age 16, leads by one.

“I feel really just in control,” said the 32-year-old Creamer, whose last top-10 finish in a major and last tournament win were both in 2014. “It’s been several years where I felt like just all-in-all good in my shoes.”

The 120-player Evian field includes all top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The top 10 in the world are playing this weekend. They are joined by defending Evian champion and World No. 45 Angela Stanford. The AIG Women’s British Open follows on the LPGA calendar next week. It is the fifth and final major of the year and will be held at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England.

Evian Round 2 Live Blog

Here are the Round 2 tee times for the Evian Championship.

Evian Round 2 Tee Times

Friday

(All Times Eastern)

Tee Times Players 1 a.m. Jenny Shin, Tiffany Joh, Caroline Masson 1:11 a.m. Gerina Piller, Marianne Skarpnord, Maria Torres 1:22 a.m. Mirim Lee, Azahara Munoz, Jennifer Song 1:33 a.m. Esther Henseleit, Jeong Eun Lee, Yealimi Noh 1:44 a.m. Marina Alex, Angel Yin, Charley Hull 1:55 a.m. Angela Stanford, Anna Nordqvist, In Gee Chun 2:06 a.m. Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park 2:17 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Maria Fassi, Brooke M. Henderson 2:28 a.m. Austin Ernst, Nuria Iturrioz, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 2:39 a.m. Laura Davies, Amy Yang, Ariya Jutanugarn 2:50 a.m. Celine Boutier, So Yeon Ryu, Yu Liu 3:01 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Amy Olson, Jessica Korda 3:12 a.m. Shanshan Feng, Pernilla Lindberg, Georgia Hall 3:23 a.m. Lindy Duncan, Megan Khang, Albane Valenzuela 3:34 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Emily Toy, Su Oh 3:45 a.m Kristen Gillman, Wei-Ling Hsu, Bronte Law 3:56 a.m Katherine Kirk, Ally McDonald, Emma Talley 4:07 a.m Sarah Kemp, Mi Hyang Lee, Madelene Sagstrom 4:18 a.m Jing Yan, Alena Sharp, Becky Morgan 4:29 a.m. Dana Finkelstein, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Cindy Ha 4:40 a.m. Jaye Marie Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Tiffany Chan 4:51 a.m. Daniela Darquea, Shi Hyun Ahn, Caroline Hedwall 5:02 a.m. Brittany Lang, Annie Park, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 5:13 a.m. Diksha Dagar, Mamiko Higa, Jennifer Kupcho 5:24 a.m. Anne Van Dam, Cristie Kerr, Mel Reid 5:35 a.m. Hye-Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez 5:46 a.m. Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6 5:57 a.m. Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Ai Suzuki 6:08 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Celine Herbin, Yuka Yasuda 6:19 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park 6:30 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Altomare 6:41 a.m. In-Kyung Kim, Paula Creamer, Lizette Salas 6:52 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Pornanong Phatlum 7:03 a.m. Eun-Hee Ji, Ryann O’Toole, Lauren Stephenson 7:14 a.m. Sakura Yokomine, Chella Choi, Mariah Stackhouse 7:25 a.m. Aditi Ashok, Xiyu Lin, Ayako Uehara 7:36 a.m. Linnea Strom, Nicole Broch Larsen, Charlotte Thomasn 7:47 a.m. Mina Harigae, Annabel Dimmock, Mariajo Uribe 7:58 a.m. Daniela Iacobelli, Julie McCarthy, Pavarisa Yoktuan 8:09 a.m. Meghan MacLaren, Sarah Schmelzel, Haeji Kang

Evian Championship TV schedule

TV weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CNBC, with the action ending around 11:30 a.m. ET.