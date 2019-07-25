Strongest field in women’s college golf? 2019 ANNIKA Intercollegiate boasts impressive field

The nation’s top-four women’s golf teams from the 2018-19 season – USC, national champion Duke, runner-up Wake Forest and Texas – highlight a loaded field for the 2019 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. Sept. 15-18.

The No. 3 Demon Deacons, led reining ACC individual champion and No. 4 amateur Emilia Migliaccio, and No. 17 Virginia round out the 12-team field that might make the ANNIKA the most competitive tournament in women’s college golf.

The rest of the field: No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Arizona, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 14 UCLA, No. 15 Arizona State, 2018 ANNIKA Intercollegiate champion Alabama and host Minnesota.

Dating back to 2009 with the ANNIKA Invitational USA, 45 players who competed in the event have gone on to earn LPGA cards, with 28 competing in this year’s ANA Inspiration, the first major tournament of the women’s golf season.