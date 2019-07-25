Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson highlight 16 players who made cut at all four majors in 2019

Shugo Imahira was the lone player to miss the cut in all four majors this season.

On the flipside, there were 16 players who made the cut in all four majors this year, the highest number since 18 players made all four cuts back in 2015. Last year, 11 players made the weekend in all four majors.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, the top-two ranked players in the world, highlight the list of sixteen who saw major success this PGA Tour season. Dating back to the 2013 British Open at Muirfield, Koepka has the longest active streak of consecutive cuts made at majors at 21.

Here’s the full list of players to make the cut at all four majors:

Brooks Koepka

Koepka picked up his fourth major title at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. He finished T-2 at 12-under at the Masters, second at the U.S. Open and T-4 at the British Open.

Cumulative major score: 36-under.