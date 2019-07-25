Best Golf Movies: 'Caddyshack' stands test of time on anniversary

On July 25, 1980, “Caddyshack” hit movie theaters.
Golf would never be the same.
And on the 39th anniversary of its release, “Caddyshack” continues to resonate on and off golf courses everywhere.
In honor of Danny Noonan’s winning putt at Bushwood and the subsequent bacchanalia and debauchery announced by Al Czervik, we are presenting again our We-Cannot-Call-Them-The-Oscars Awards for the best in golf filmmaking.
Here are the winners, in traditional Oscars categories:
BEST PICTURE
- Caddyshack
- Happy Gilmore
- Tin Cup
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
Winner: Caddyshack
• • •
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Chevy Chase (Ty Webb), Caddyshack
- Kevin Costner (Roy McAvoy), Tin Cup
- Matt Damon (Rannulph Junuh), The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Robert Duvall (Johnny Crawford), Seven Days in Utopia
- Shia LaBeouf (Francis Ouimet), The Greatest Game Ever Played
- Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Happy Gilmore
Winner: Costner
• • •
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Rodney Dangerfield (Al Czervik), Caddyshack
- Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), Happy Gilmore
- Cheech Martin (Romeo), Tin Cup
- Bill Murray (Carl Spackler), Caddyshack
- Will Smith (Bagger Vance), The Legend of Bagger Vance
Winner: Murray
• • •
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Frances Bay (Grandma), Happy Gilmore
- Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit), Happy Gilmore
- Sarah Holcomb (Maggie O’Hooligan), Caddyshack
- Rene Russo (Molly Griswold), Tin Cup
- Charlize Theron (Adele Invergordon), The Legend of Bagger Vance
Winner: Russo
• • •
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Bobby Jones, Stroke of Genius
- Caddyshack
- Seven Days in Utopia
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
Winner: Seven Days in Utopia
• • •
COSTUME DESIGN
- Happy Gilmore
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Caddyshack
Winner: The Greatest Game Ever Played
• • •
And some non-Oscars categories:
BEST GOLF SHOT
- Happy Gilmore’s putt around the TV tower to beat Shooter McGavin, Happy Gilmore
- Happy Gilmore aces par 4 with long drive, Happy Gilmore
- Roy McAvoy’s holed approach shot (after he blew the tournament), Tin Cup
- Danny Noonan’s putt to beat Judge Smails, Caddyshack
- Francis Ouimet’s (fictional) winning putt, The Greatest Game Ever Played
Winner: Happy Gilmore’s putt
• • •
BEST LINE
- “Gambling is illegal at Bushwood sir, and I never slice,” Caddyshack
- “See it, feel it, trust it,” Seven Days in Utopia
- “Sex and golf are the two things you can enjoy even if you’re not good at them,” Tin Cup
- “Inside each and every one of us is one true authentic swing. Something we were born with. Something that’s ours and ours alone. Something that can’t be taught to you or learned. Something that’s got to be remembered,” The Legend of Bagger Vance
- “Just tap it in,” Happy Gilmore
Winner: Caddyshack
• • •
BEST CAMEO APPEARANCE
- Bob Barker, Happy Gilmore
- Gary McCord, Tin Cup
- Johnny Miller, Tin Cup
- Peter Jacobsen, Tin Cup
Winner: Barker
