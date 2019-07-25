Best Golf Movies: 'Caddyshack' stands test of time on anniversary

On July 25, 1980, “Caddyshack” hit movie theaters.

Golf would never be the same.

And on the 39th anniversary of its release, “Caddyshack” continues to resonate on and off golf courses everywhere.

In honor of Danny Noonan’s winning putt at Bushwood and the subsequent bacchanalia and debauchery announced by Al Czervik, we are presenting again our We-Cannot-Call-Them-The-Oscars Awards for the best in golf filmmaking.

Here are the winners, in traditional Oscars categories:

BEST PICTURE

Caddyshack

Happy Gilmore

Tin Cup

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Winner: Caddyshack

• • •

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Chevy Chase (Ty Webb), Caddyshack

Kevin Costner (Roy McAvoy), Tin Cup

Matt Damon (Rannulph Junuh), The Legend of Bagger Vance

Robert Duvall (Johnny Crawford), Seven Days in Utopia

Shia LaBeouf (Francis Ouimet), The Greatest Game Ever Played

Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Happy Gilmore

Winner: Costner

• • •

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Rodney Dangerfield (Al Czervik), Caddyshack

Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), Happy Gilmore

Cheech Martin (Romeo), Tin Cup

Bill Murray (Carl Spackler), Caddyshack

Will Smith (Bagger Vance), The Legend of Bagger Vance

Winner: Murray

• • •

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Frances Bay (Grandma), Happy Gilmore

Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit), Happy Gilmore

Sarah Holcomb (Maggie O’Hooligan), Caddyshack

Rene Russo (Molly Griswold), Tin Cup

Charlize Theron (Adele Invergordon), The Legend of Bagger Vance

Winner: Russo

• • •

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bobby Jones, Stroke of Genius

Caddyshack

Seven Days in Utopia

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Winner: Seven Days in Utopia

• • •

COSTUME DESIGN

Happy Gilmore

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Caddyshack

Winner: The Greatest Game Ever Played

• • •

And some non-Oscars categories:

BEST GOLF SHOT

Happy Gilmore’s putt around the TV tower to beat Shooter McGavin, Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore aces par 4 with long drive, Happy Gilmore

Roy McAvoy’s holed approach shot (after he blew the tournament), Tin Cup

Danny Noonan’s putt to beat Judge Smails, Caddyshack

Francis Ouimet’s (fictional) winning putt, The Greatest Game Ever Played

Winner: Happy Gilmore’s putt

• • •

BEST LINE

“Gambling is illegal at Bushwood sir, and I never slice,” Caddyshack

“See it, feel it, trust it,” Seven Days in Utopia

“Sex and golf are the two things you can enjoy even if you’re not good at them,” Tin Cup

“Inside each and every one of us is one true authentic swing. Something we were born with. Something that’s ours and ours alone. Something that can’t be taught to you or learned. Something that’s got to be remembered,” The Legend of Bagger Vance

“Just tap it in,” Happy Gilmore

Winner: Caddyshack

• • •

BEST CAMEO APPEARANCE

Bob Barker, Happy Gilmore

Gary McCord, Tin Cup

Johnny Miller, Tin Cup

Peter Jacobsen, Tin Cup

Winner: Barker