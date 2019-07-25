Eamon's Corner: Shane Lowry a champion we can cheer for

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch notes that the British Open’s return to Northern Ireland wasn’t special just because an Irishman won.

“It was more to do which Irishman won it.”

In his latest installment of Eamon’s Corner, Lynch discusses how Lowry’s honesty, demeanor and physical look break the norm of what we’ve grown to expect from major champions.

“What we saw for four days at Royal Portush was an exquisitely talented golfer,” said Lynch, noting that what we’ve seen since is something we can appreciate just as much. “A man who actually likes his job, appreciates his fans and enjoys a drink or three.”