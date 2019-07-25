Evian Championship: Paula Creamer feeling strong physically, mentally after first round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Paula Creamer is beaming these days. It’s been years, she said, since she has felt “good in my shoes.”

“I’m healthy, knock on wood,” said Creamer as she hit the railing on the wooden scoring hut at the Evian Championship. The 32-year-old is now able to practice as she wishes with her surgically repaired wrist. Mentally, she’s in a strong place.

“It’s hard enough out here and then you bring your other life into the mix of things.”

Creamer hasn’t led a major since she won the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open at Oakmont but she’s on top here in the pinkest tournament in golf, where she won as an 18-year-old and was immediately smitten with the place.

She’ll likely celebrate her opening bogey-free 7-under 64 with a hazelnut gelato, her dessert of choice in these parts.

Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park and Brittany Altomare trail her by one shot.

Creamer started off the year with the goal of playing her way into the ANA Inspiration. That didn’t happen, but she found out earlier this week that she did play her way into next week’s AIG Women’s British Open, which brought a big smile to her face.

She’s on a bit of a roll of late, opening the Walmart Arkansas Championship with a 63 and finishing tied for 13th. She followed that with a share of 19that the Marathon Classic and then delighted fans playing alongside best friend Morgan Pressel at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The Solheim Cup stalwarts tied for sixth.

Creamer certainly doesn’t look like a player who is ranked 156thin the world.

“When you get around Solheim she just plays better,” said Stacy Lewis, who was playing in the group ahead of Creamer. “That’s her.”

Four events remain before U.S. captain Juli Inkster makes her picks for the September contest at Gleneagles.

Creamer plucked her putter out of a bag at Kingsmill in May and began using Aimpoint in June after the ShopRite. She started putting with a split stance in Arkansas, saying that dropping her left foot back helps keep her stroke more consistent. Helps with her speed, too.

“I walk in and I go,” she said. “You don’t see me really fiddling a lot. Just kind of stepping into it and putting it, and I just seem to be able to repeat that over and over and over again.”

At the start of the year, Creamer’s long-term goals included the 2019 Solheim Cup and 2020 Olympics. She told Golfweek back in February that she had more confidence in herself and her decision-making. She had taken ownership of all aspects of her life and felt a sense of independence.

“I feel like I’m in control of my destiny,” she said.

Her coach, Kevin Craggs, predicted six months ago that she’d win in 2019.

Creamer wasn’t so bold in France, smiling broadly as she told a small group of reporters that she wasn’t putting any pressure on herself.

But today sure felt good.