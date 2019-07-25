Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup

Ireland will once again serve as host country for the Ryder Cup.

The European Tour announced Thursday five-star resort Adare Manor in County Limerick will host the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2026, marking the second time Ireland has played host country for the team competition in 20 years.

“We are delighted to announce The 2026 Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland at Adare Manor which is a world class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities… Irish golf fans are rightly recognized as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate in the world, as was shown during Shane Lowry’s emotional Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush on Sunday, there was no question in our minds that the time was right,” European Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings said.

Lowry earned his first major victory Sunday when he won the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush by six shots.

The Ryder Cup returns to Ireland after last being held at The K Club in 2006 when Team Europe topped the United States 18½ – 9½, a record for largest win.

The Ryder Cup will be played at Adare Manor after first stopping at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (2020), Marco Simone in Italy (2022) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024).