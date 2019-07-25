Stacy Lewis says Brittany Altomare needs to be on Solheim Cup team, even if she's not

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Stacy Lewis planned to text U.S. captain Juli Inkster after Thursday’s round of the Evian Championship. She’d just played alongside Brittany Altomare for the first time in competition and watched her make nine birdies. That’s with missing four putts within 6 feet. Altomare, who lost the 2017 Evian to Anna Nordqvist in a playoff in epically bad weather, opened this year’s event with a 6-under 65.

Lewis’ message: Altomare needs to be on the Solheim Cup team, even if she needs a pick.

“Whether I’m there or not,” said Lewis.

Strong comments considering that Inkster is short on experience and Altomare would be a Solheim Cup rookie. But she’s also the type of player who could pair with a variety of teammates and keeps a cool head.

“She deserves to be there,” said Lewis. “She has played great golf for two years.”

Altomare is currently seventh on the Solheim Cup points with four events remaining before the cutoff. The top eight in points automatically qualify. As it stands now, Lewis would need a pick to compete in her fifth Solheim.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Altomare of Lewis’s strong endorsement. “That means a lot coming from her.”