WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Jon Rahm goes low, Dustin Johnson slips up early

Good vibes followed Jon Rahm around TPC Southwind on Thursday in the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after he made a benevolent gesture.

Just 18 hours after pledging to donate $1,000 to St. Jude for every birdie he makes this week, Rahm carded an 8-under 62 to claim a three-shot lead.

After his stellar opening round, Rahm reflected with a twinge of regret on how he played the 16th hole, a par-5.

“It’s also $5,000 per eagle,” he said. “I was really trying to make an eagle on 16 today and give myself a chance, but I couldn’t do it.”

The 24-year-old Spaniard birdied three of his last four holes to separate from a pack of five players at 5-under.

In total, he made eight birdies without a single bogey.

Justin Thomas also pledged $1,000 for every birdie and finished with four of them on the way to a 2-under 68 in his first tournament round at TPC Southwind.

The two were among 35 players in the 63-man field who finished the first round under par.

New? No problem

Rahm and Thomas proved that familiarity is not a prerequisite for success at TPC Southwind.

The two were among 24 newcomers to Memphis in the best field the city has ever hosted, and the group is well-represented near the top of the leaderboard.

Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Shugo Imahira each shot 65, and Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren shot 66 in their competitive debuts at the course.

Seven of the 17 best rounds came from players making their competitive debuts at TPC Southwind.

“You know, any time the greens are fast, I really like it,” Cantlay said. “It was nice to see this week how good the greens are and how fast they’re rolling.”

Phil Mickelson at 2-under

The first big roar of the day came from the first tee box as a tournament official announced Phil Mickelson as part of the 12:04 pairing.

He’s no longer the marquee name in the Memphis event, but Mickelson still attracted a following, and his round produced plenty of drama to keep fans entertained.

The 49-year-old hit only six of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation. Yet, he still managed to shoot a 2-under 68.

Mickelson is looking for a jolt in Memphis after missing four cuts in his last five events. He has not notched a top-10 finish since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Bubba is back

Bubba Watson posted three top-10 finishes early in the season but has struggled in majors and WGC events since.

He took a step toward reversing that trend with a 5-under 65 after finishing tied for 51st at the British Open.

“Last week I thought I hit the ball really nicely,” Watson said. “But I missed, give or take, seven putts inside of five feet that just never had any momentum. Today I had some momentum putts that went in, and it made the round fun.”

Don’t count Dustin Johnson out

2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic champion Dustin Johnson started out 3-over through six holes amid putting woes.

“I should have shot 3- or 4-under on the front, I shoot 3-over,” Johnson said. “It was, yeah, not very good.”

Johnson changed his putting grip on his back nine and started with three straight birdies as he rallied furiously to finish the day 1-under par.

Johnson is seven shots behind Rahm. But he’s a two-time champion at Southwind and he’s feeling confident in his swing.

On his back nine, he began to gain confidence in his putter again, too.

“I played really well today,” Johnson said. “Obviously my score does not reflect that, but I did play really good golf. So definitely I have some momentum going into tomorrow. I’ve just got to keep giving myself opportunities and I’ll eventually start making some putts.”