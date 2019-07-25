Meghan MacLaren raises her voice to take on gender issues

Meghan MacLaren got on her phone on a Sunday night in England after the U.S. Women’s Open to scan Twitter when she came across Hank Haney’s remarks about winner Jeongeun Lee6.

As her frustrations boiled, words bubbled up. At first, MacLaren merely typed up notes on her phone. She tried to suppress her thoughts to get some sleep. But as most writers can attest, when a story starts to form in your mind, sometimes it’s best to get out of bed and let it out.

And so in the wee hours of June 3, MacLaren published a blog post titled “I Couldn’t Name You” and went to bed wondering if she’d blown the whole thing out of proportion.

I’m tired of having to point out this issue, tired of the disparaging treatment, tired of the everyday instances that show how far apart these worlds are and tired of people that don’t care anyway. I’m tired of probably coming across as a whiny woman who will never be satisfied with what I get. But I’m simultaneously desperate to never stop pushing this issue until it’s no longer an issue.

MacLaren, 25, isn’t a well-known player in the United States. She grew up alongside England’s Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Bronte Law, competing alongside Law at the 2016 Curtis Cup. While Hall, Law and Hull are all winners on the LPGA, MacLaren is taking a slower but more relatable route through the developmental tours, topping the Order of Merit on the LET Access Tour in 2017.

She ranks fourth on the Ladies European Tour money list and her victory at the NSW Open gets her into the Evian Championship this week and the AIG Women’s British Open next week. MacLaren actually joined Woburn, site of this year’s Women’s British Open, a few months back.

The European Solheim Cup is not out of reach.

Stacy Lewis doesn’t know MacLaren. But the former world No. 1 can appreciate a player who can express herself in a thoughtful and meaningful way. There isn’t much of it in the women’s game.

Probably too long for anyone to read who doesn't already care… but I want people to understand.

Why We Matter – An Open Letter

"The LET taught me that it was ok to be myself. That being myself could mean something." https://t.co/y1FoaHz8Wq pic.twitter.com/z5itbCvSTY — Meghan MacLaren (@meg_maclaren) July 3, 2019

Lewis believes age has a lot to do with it, with half the tour barely able to legally rent a car.

“Not only to just take on issues, but to just speak their mind in general,” said Lewis, “to give interesting press conferences, not give the standard answers all the time. If you look back, that’s what made golf great is the personalities and the stories.”

MacLaren’s father, David, is deputy chief operating officer and Staysure Tour boss for the European Tour. He too enjoys putting pen to paper and said there are times when he reads his eldest daughter’s blogs and wonders how he didn’t notice this particular gift sooner. He’d been so caught up in nourishing her career as an elite athlete.

“If I hadn’t tried to gently introduce her to different things in her life, maybe she’d now be a writer or maybe she’d be a politician,” he said. “On the other hand, the way I reconcile that – isn’t it fantastic that her sport gives her an outlet to write No. 1, and No. 2 tell the world what she thinks of women in sport?

“Maybe it all works out beautifully.”

There aren’t many women doing what MacLaren does – speaking out, educating, diving into the darker side of her sport, calling out personal weaknesses.

Professional sport, especially golf, is a minefield of pain and doubt and indecision. But navigating all of that is what makes it so rewarding. That’s what makes it real. And should being real really be the thing we’re trying to hide?

MacLaren writes about once a month, and as her play continues to rise, she has been given bigger platforms. She worked for the BBC during the British Open and recently penned a player blog for the European Tour during Golf Sixes.

She appreciates the honesty of Eddie Pepperell’s posts and wishes he’d write more often.

“My biggest irritant,” she said, “is how little people give away of themselves publicly.”

Being vulnerable isn’t easy, she concedes. But it’s important for young golfers to know that the game isn’t all about perfect pro-am pictures and

lifeless quotes.

MacLaren’s passion for writing took off at Florida International University in Miami, where she majored in English and won eight Division I titles. The more she writes, the more the naturally introverted player becomes comfortable expressing herself in interviews.

“I think she’s authentic,” said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, a noteworthy reader of MacLaren’s work. “I think what makes me want to read her is I don’t think she’s being coached. I don’t think she has an agenda or a sponsor she’s trying to serve. I think she just literally sits down and types.”

David MacLaren could barely contain himself when Meghan contended at the groundbreaking Jordan Mixed Open, where three tours – male and female – competed against each other. She finished second.

MacLaren would like to see top male professionals get involved in women’s issues – unprompted – like Andy Murray has done in tennis.

If it doesn’t affect players personally, she said, many don’t feel the need

to speak up.

It’s not surprising that in Billie Jean King, MacLaren has found a role model.

“If I can do something,” she said, “then I think I should.” Gwk

(Note: A version of this story appears in the July 2019 issue of Golfweek.)