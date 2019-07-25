WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Round 1: Live blog, tee times, TV

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational makes its debut this week on the PGA Tour schedule, replacing both the FedEx St. Jude Classic and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The 63-player field at TPC Southwind in Memphis includes plenty of Tour stars, including Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.

Thomas won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before its final stop in Akron, Ohio, last year. Johnson won the 2018 PGA Tour stop at TPC Southwind, known as the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

The PGA Tour considers Thomas the official defending champion.

McIlroy hopes to rebound after a lost weekend at Royal Portrush, in which he missed the cut playing in his home country of Northern Ireland.

Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth are one of the Thursday featured groups, heading out from the 1st tee at 1:48 p.m. McIlroy, Day and Koepka follow them from 1st tee at 1:59 p.m. ET.

Paul Casey, Thomas and Johnson go out from No. 10 on Thursday at 1:04 p.m. ET.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course will play at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Blog

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Rounds 1.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Tee Times

Round 1 Thursday – 1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell 12:31 p.m. Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa 12:42 p.m. C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 12:53 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace 1:04 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li 1:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira 1:26 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson 1:37 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 1:48 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 1:59 p.m. Rory McIlro, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day 2:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard

Round 1 Thursday – 10th Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin 12:31 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 12:42 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen 12:53 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 1:04 p.m. Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas 1:15 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia 1:26 p.m. Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk 1:37 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick 1:48 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson 1:59 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai

Round 2 Friday – 1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia 12:31 p.m. Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk 12:42 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:53 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson 1:04 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai 1:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin 1:26 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 1:37 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen 1:48 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 1:59 p.m. Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Round 2 Friday – 10th Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson 12:31 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 12:42 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 12:53 p.m. Rory McIlro, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day 1:04 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:15 p.m. Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell 1:26 p.m. Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa 1:37 p.m. C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 1:48 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace 1:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li 2:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira

Here’s how to Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)