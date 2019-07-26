12th hole was make-or-break in first round of WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Besides Tway’s quintuple bogey, Jordan Spieth had a triple bogey that knocked him down the leaderboard after a birdie on No. 11 to reach 4-under.

But all was not bad. Thirteen birdies were scored as well at No. 12, good for seventh-best of the day. Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who birdied the hole.

Still, the hole was ranked as the most difficult of the day relative to par.

Hole 12: Par 4, 406 yards A short dogleg to the right with water that extends down the entire right side. Fairway bunkers on the left side of the hole come into play off the tee. A good driving hole. (Photo: Courtesy WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Media Guide)

The 12th hole is regarded as one of the hardest tee shots at TPC Southwind. Golfers have to drive over the water, and any shots hit too far right will land in the water that extends to the green.

Rahm made it through the hole with a tee shot that landed over the water and onto the fairway. His second shot landed in the rough behind the hole, but he was able to save par.

“The main thing is the second shot. It’s a difficult green,” Rahm said. “The way it stands, especially with the back pin, you can’t really see before or after and you can’t really focus on the landing spot, so just need to be really committed on your number.”

“It’s just a difficult hole. It’s as simple as that.”