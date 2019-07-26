Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Adam Long wades into water for shot in WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

By July 26, 2019 8:27 pm

Adam Long took an unexpected dip into the water during the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Long pulled his tee shot on the 18th hole, and it stopped on the bank. As a right-handed golfer, Long had no choice but to stand in the water for his second shot.

So the 31-year-old rolled up his pants, took his shoes and socks off and gave it a go. He clearly wasn’t trying to be a hero and get it on the green because it was a challenging lie.

Long actually ended up hitting into the rough on the other side of the fairway.

From there, he pitched up to about 10 feet and missed a downhill par to finish the hole with a bogey.

